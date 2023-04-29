“Bulgari·Dialogue with Light and Shadow” Forum: The Change and Eternity of the Film Industry in the Changing Years_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

On April 26, the “Bulgari·Dialogue with Light and Shadow” forum was held during the 13th Beijing International Film Festival. Vincenzo Pujia, Vice President of Global Retail and Customer Experience of Bulgari and Managing Director of Greater China, together with several senior filmmakers , Discuss with creators the changes and eternity of the film industry over the years, and inspire more filmmakers and film lovers to work together to promote the vigorous development of the film industry.

This forum is divided into three chapters. Filmmakers from the front and back of the stage jointly tell the story between themselves and the film, and dig out the unique charm of the series of light and shadow art that is like a jewel that has gone through the years.

Among them, the first chapter “Me and Film” focuses on the story origin of filmmakers and the film industry, and the guests will share their experiences in the light and film industry. Vincenzo Pujia said that for more than 70 years, the collision between Bulgari and film art has continuously sparked sparks, providing a continuous source of inspiration for each other’s creations.

In fact, Bulgari has a long history with movies. The 1950s was a period of vigorous development for the Italian film industry. Bulgari was widely favored by the film industry for its unique artistic style and superb skills. It created a classic image with many film history superstars in the Roman film city Cinecittà. In 1956, Bulgari began to produce medals for the “Italian Film Awards”, and in the following years, it assisted the Oscars, Berlin Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and other light and shadow events, and participated in classic films many times restoration and promotion work.

The “Story behind Screen” chapter reveals the inspiration behind the film creation, and the participants deeply analyzed the creative process from their own perspectives.

The “Shining Like A Gem” chapter expresses the creator’s inner dreams from different angles, and talks about the inspiring power of movies. Vincenzo Pujia said that as the official partner of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, Bulgari will continue to support cutting-edge forces to devote themselves to the film industry, and actively develop a greater creative space for young filmmakers.

It is reported that the “Bulgari • Dialogue with Light and Shadow” forum is one of the important links of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival. As an official partner of the Beijing International Film Festival, Bulgari invites senior filmmakers and young creators to speak freely at the forum and discuss in depth the immortal charm of light and shadow art. Timeless and fresh, blooming with exciting light, Bulgari and film art have known and accompanied each other for decades, witnessing each other’s continuous inspiration to create masterpieces. In the future, Bulgari will continue to fully support the development of the film industry, and help more filmmakers and film lovers go hand in hand to write a new chapter in the light and film industry.