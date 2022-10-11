Listen to the audio version of the article

“A bond of souls”: according to the anthropologist Marcel Mauss, the exchange of certain objects, especially precious ones, includes that of the spirit of those who produced it, of those who give it and those who receive it. An intuition that appears very clear when you walk through the heavy doors of the Bulgari high jewelery workshop, almost hidden along the Via Aurelia in Rome, where the most precious creations of the LVMH group house have been born since 2000.

A bond that is also a sort of collective intelligence, that of the 60 goldsmiths and goldsmiths who every day, from 8 to 17, gather in groups of about 15 in the “shops”, as their work rooms are called, to give shape and life to the designs of the creative director Lucia Silvestri. «Yes, we call them workshops because they evoke the same concept: they are a place of exchange, comparison, experimentation, where the expert goldsmith sits next to the apprentice», explains Massimo Di Valentini, head of the high jewelery workshop.

In the 15 years spent in the laboratory, Di Valentini has seen dozens of faces, stories, but above all hands pass by: «With your eyes you can’t touch, but with your hands you can see. You hear things you wouldn’t notice with the naked eye, even flaws. A customer appreciates a jewel with sight, but he will really do it when he touches it and wears it ».

For this reason, the weekend of 14-16 October, on the occasion of the return of the Journées Particulières of Lvmh – an event created to share the know-how of the group’s maison by opening their offices, factories and shops -, some goldsmiths of the workshop will be guests with their workbench in the historic Bulgari boutique in via Condotti: to bring the beginning of everything to the destination and show visitors what their hands can do. A way to attract even the youngest to the profession, in the era of mismatch between supply and demand in the luxury sector. Young people who already populate the Bulgari laboratory: they come from the Academy of Valenza, part of the maison’s manufacturing, from schools such as the Tarì di Marcianise and that of the Art of the Medal of the Polygraphic Institute and Mint of the State of Rome, through collaborative internships with the Cologni Foundation for Art Professions. Sitting at their counter in the half-light shops, and dressed in a white coat, every morning they take a plexiglass drawer that bears their name and keeps their work, the design, the gems, the models, which they will put away in the evening before going out. from the laboratory.

“Younger goldsmiths are sometimes impatient, they love Cad (a design software, ndr) while I try to bring them back to hands – explains Di Valentini, who knows everyone’s names, stories and talents -. The Cad is a modern tool for doing an ancient trade, but the prerogative is to own the trade, and this is only given to you by the counter ». The path starts from the Junior profile, followed by Full, Senior and Expert: «You need perseverance, passion and a lot of patience, because to get to realize a jewel of medium-high difficulty you need at least 7-8 years of experience – he continues -. Again, the hands are at the center: for example, when you have to work earrings that combine platinum, which melts at 2,000 degrees, and emeralds, a gem very sensitive to heat, there is no machine that can make you understand how far you can go with the flame. Only your hands can ».