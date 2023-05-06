Bulgari Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Wears Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond Necklace at Met Gala

Bulgari global brand spokesperson Priyanka Chopra wearing a Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond necklace

Shine at the Met Gala Fashion Festival

The necklace features interlocking diamond shapes, designed to pay tribute to Rome’s rich heritage. Its design is inspired by the laurel wreaths worn by emperors in the Greek-Roman period, complemented by a sophisticated modern design concept, presenting smooth lines and dynamic vitality. Diamonds are inlaid in platinum. Although the density of platinum is higher than that of gold, thanks to the exquisite craftsmanship, the overall shape of the necklace shows a light and graceful state.

Bulgari High Jewelery Necklace with Laguna Blu Diamonds

The Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond at the center of the necklace is unusual, with its outstanding color saturation and vibrant ocean blue. In 1970, this Fancy Vivid blue diamond weighing approximately 11.16 carats was set in a ring by Bulgari. The diamond will be auctioned at Sotheby’s Geneva auction in May this year, and Sotheby’s auction house has an estimate of more than 25 million US dollars. It is one of the most valuable gemstones ever sold by the Bulgari brand.

Bulgari Laguna Blu Diamond

The 1970s was an era of aesthetic freedom and unbridled creativity. During this period, Bulgari began to boldly introduce refreshing color schemes, such as combining sapphire or emerald with semi-precious stones such as citrine, amethyst and tourmaline. Since then, the ingenious color combination has become one of Bulgari’s signature aesthetic styles, favored by famous actors such as Elizabeth Taylor, Ingrid Bergman and Sophia Loren.

Blue diamonds are a very rare colored diamond. Fancy Vivid blue diamonds weighing more than 10 carats are especially valuable because Fancy Vivid is the most vivid hue a diamond can exhibit. Over the past few decades, fewer than 10 Fancy Vivid blue diamonds weighing more than 10 carats have been auctioned worldwide. In view of this, Bulgari Laguna Blu diamonds can be called rare treasures born by nature.

Lucia Silvestri, creative director of Bulgari jewelry, said: “We are very excited to be part of this project. Because it involves Bulgari Laguna Blu diamonds and Bulgari global brand ambassador Priyanka Tsao. Pala. The Bulgari Laguna Blu fancy vivid blue diamond weighing approximately 11.16 carats is one of the most fascinating diamonds we have ever carved, and Bulgari global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra is a beautiful Extraordinarily attractive woman. To this end, we have crafted this platinum necklace set with Bulgari Laguna Blu Fancy Vivid blue diamonds to complement Priyanka Chopra’s graceful demeanor. This necklace achieves exquisite creativity and exquisite The harmonious blend of craftsmanship and brilliant gemstones interprets Bulgari’s typical design style, which is especially suitable for special occasions such as the red carpet of the Met Gala Fashion Festival.”

Bulgari global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra wearing Bulgari Laguna Blu diamonds

Rebecca Corbin-Murray was the stylist responsible for Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look. She chose this necklace because of its pleasing color and strong visual impact. She said: “Bulgari Laguna Blu diamonds are exceptionally charming, reflecting the joyful and enthusiastic Italian style of Bulgari. Since the 1950s, Bulgari has forged a friendship with Hollywood actors with its Italian design aesthetics.” The work also pays homage to Rome, the birthplace of Bulgari, reinterpreting the brand’s rich historical heritage in a distinctly contemporary style.”

BVLGARI

Bulgari global brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra wearing Bulgari Laguna Blu diamonds

Olivier Wagner, Head of Jewelery at Sotheby’s Geneva, said: “It is an honor to see Priyanka Chopra wearing a gorgeous Bulgari jewel set with Laguna Blu diamonds on such a star-studded occasion. Bulgari Laguna Blu The diamond is a 1970 Fancy Vivid blue diamond with a unique charm. In late May this year, this diamond will be auctioned at Sotheby’s Geneva auction for more than 25 million US dollars.”