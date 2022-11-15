Listen to the audio version of the article

It was inaugurated in 2017 and in just five years an expansion project will almost double its surface area and its production capacity: in the Bulgari jewelery factory, the largest jewelery production site in Europe, in the Piedmontese goldsmith district of Valenza, the first stone of the new extension phase announced last October was laid, with a ceremony attended by the Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and the mayors of the two Municipalities involved, Maurizio Oddone (Valenza) and Andrea Bortoloni (Pecetto of Valenza). The completion of the works is expected by the end of 2024 and will allow the manufacturer to make use of a new area of ​​17,500 square meters. With the hiring of 650 new employees by 2028, the new facility will double the site’s current production capacity, bringing it to a total area of ​​32,000 square meters, making it arguably the largest jewelry manufacturer in the world.

From left, Andrea Bartoloni, Jean-Christophe Babin, Maurizio Oddone

Designed by the Open Project architecture studio, the factory was built where once resided the so-called “Cascina dell’Orefice” by Francesco Caramora, the famous goldsmith who opened his workshop in Valenza in 1817, opening the transformation of the small Piedmontese village into heart of the most important goldsmith district in Italy. The heart of the project is the Bulgari School, which will act as a bridge between the two new buildings, the new and the existing one: the training center will be developed and managed in collaboration with TaDS (Tarì Design School), the goldsmith’s school of the Goldsmith Center. Tarì (Marcianise), and will represent Bulgari’s first professional training school aimed at external students, who will have an important opportunity for the new generations of jewelers.

Developed by the Italian architectural firm Politecnica, the project was carried out with a sustainable approach, according to the principles of energy efficiency and integration with the surrounding area: like the current plant, the new building will be built using innovative technologies and materials to low environmental impact, with the aim of obtaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, the most demanding sustainable building certification system in the world, already conquered by the current manufacturing company in 2017.

The extension will consist of two new buildings and an external suspension bridge that will connect the three structures together. The central part, of 4,500 square meters, will not only house the reception area but also the Bulgari School and the internal restaurant, while the largest building, of 13 thousand square meters, will be dedicated to production.

«The expansion of the manufacture stems from the same audacious ambition that gave life to the current production site, that is to allow artisans to practice an ancient art with a future-oriented approach – comments CEO Babin -. All Bulgari jewels are made exclusively in Italy because we believe in authentic and traditional manufacturing, and in the added value of operating where true know-how lies. Our goal is not only to support the growing global demand, in the medium and long term, for timeless and beautifully crafted jewelry, but also to continue investing in the genius and craftsmanship that have made Italian craftsmanship famous throughout the world. world – and of which Valenza is an illustrious example in the field of jewelry, since it has been a pole of goldsmith excellence since the Renaissance. In a complex moment on a global level, we want to send a positive message for the future by continuing to invest in our country. This will allow us to create numerous new direct jobs over the next five years and a few hundred indirect jobs through our suppliers ”.