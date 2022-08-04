Home Entertainment “Bullet Train”, the Locarno Film Festival opens under the sign of action cinema
The curtain has risen on the Locarno Film Festival 2022: the opening night of the Swiss festival featured “Bullet Train”, a new feature film by David Leitch, former director of “Atomic blonde” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”.

Presented in the magical setting of the Piazza Grande, the film is set inside one of the so-called Japanese “bullet trains”: the characters on stage are many, but the main one is Ladybug (played by Brad Pitt), an unfortunate killer who hopes to to be able to carry out a new mission in peace. Destiny, however, will hold him more than a surprise and he will have to contend with a series of lethal opponents from various parts of the world.

Based on a novel by Kotaro Isaka, “Bullet Train” is an interlocking film, in which the various characters will understand that they have a lot in common as the minutes pass: a bit like the high speed at which the train goes, Leitch’s direction also focuses on an unrestrained rhythm right from the start, necessary for an action product of this type. too many possible conclusions in the final part.

References to the cinema of the nineties

Although the limits are not lacking, this film manages to mix adrenaline and laughter, giving more than a funny passage and several well-characterized characters. To highlight, moreover, how “Bullet Train” looks like a movie from the nineties, with so many passages that can refer to the pulp cinema of Quentin Tarantino (even the structure of the script recalls the postmodern narrative typical of the director of “Pulp Fiction”) and that of Robert Rodriguez, without neglecting a sprinkle of references to Far Eastern productions.

The result is enjoyable, albeit of few pretensions, devoid of great passages to remember but still capable of entertaining. A pinch of originality, however, would not have spoiled the cast: in addition to Brad Pitt, we find Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

