After the Korean idol group BTS announced that they would join the army, the stock price of the brokerage company finally stopped the decline and rebounded.

The stock price of BTS’s brokerage company HYBE has fallen for days before, and industry insiders have analyzed that the biggest reason is the uncertainty caused by the lack of a clear conclusion on whether the BTS will join the army or not. After BTS announced that they would join the army one after another, HYBE’s share price finally stopped its decline and reached 122,500 won (about 616 yuan) per share at around 10 am this morning, an increase of 6.52% compared to yesterday.

BTS announced yesterday that they will join the army to fulfill their national defense obligations. Jin will cancel the application for extension of joining the army at the end of October, and the other members will join the army in sequence according to their respective plans. HYBE company stated that both the company and the members of BTS hope to restart the full body activities of BTS in 2025, but the specific period has not yet been determined. In the future, the members of BTS will focus on individual activities according to their respective plans to join the military.