Bullets and a coffin: these were the threats that Néstor Kirchner’s hairdresser received

“I’m going to kill you, son of a bitch, you who are on the SIDE“. That was the phrase that the businessman uttered Lucas Hernan D’Adamo before firing more than a dozen shots against the property of his hairdresser, Carlos Monteverdein the event that occurred in May 2022. While the defendant is hospitalized in a neuropsychiatric hospital that operates within a penitentiary, the renowned stylist denounced that after the event he received several death threats, including bullets and a small coffin.

“Stop reporting. Final warning“was one of the first messages that arrived at the home of Monteverde, who was the former president’s stylist Nestor Kirchner and famous footballers, like Diego Maradona. This sentence came to him in a letter whose letters had been cut out of newspapers and magazines and also carried a projectile stuck in the paper.

Another of the intimidations that reached the coiffeur was through a cardboard box to the house that was shot by the businessman, located in the town of Ramos Mejía, La Matanza district. Inside it had a little coffin made of wood with another bullet and a message that said “No declares”written with blue fiber.

Threats to Carlos Monteverde.

According to sources of the investigation to this medium, to this day the hairdresser would continue to receive threatening messages at his home.

On the day of the attack, the bullets hit one of the windows of the Citroen Berlingo of the victim, who was located at the garage door, at a fence and the living room window where the stylist and his wife were. In addition, according to the file, one of the shells grazed his head to the owner of the house.

On the other hand, D’Adamo is in custody and was accused of “aggravated arms abuse, aggravated threats, possession of a firearm for civilian use and illegal possession of a weapon of war“. After being captured by the Police, he admitted having “consumed alcohol and between 0.5 and 0.7 grams of cocaine” before the fact, and that he did not understand the seriousness of his actions.

After a series of procedures, the authorities found six guns at the employer’s address, of which he would be a legitimate user, and one of them had a “homemade muffler“. He also had a weapon of war, on which he would not have permission.

The owner of Glass-Tendedicated to the manufacture of laminated glass, is currently housed in the neuropsychiatric hospital that works in the Unit 34 of Melchor Romerowhile a psychiatric and psychological expertise was ordered to define whether or not the defendant is imputable for the facts that are being blamed on him.

Doubts about the imputability Lucas Hernán D’Adamo

“Presents a pathology of the order of psychoseswhich requires continuing with psychopharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatment under the current modality of hospitalization”, the psychiatric experts from the judicial department of La Matanza had indicated at first about D’adamo, who validated his version. They also added that his condition would have been aggravated by the drug use.

But the prosecutor Alejandra Nunezhead of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 8 of the aforementioned jurisdiction, ordered the repetition of the psychiatric examination, which was carried out again by the lawyers Patricia Fariña, Patricia Córdoba, María Elisa Cella and Liliana Capano, where they found him ” unimputable” again.

Then it was discovered that one of the specialists had a friendly relationship with the party expert hired by the businessman, Andrés Alberto Mega, for which they were all separated from the case and she was denounced in order to the crime of “breach of the duties of a public official“before the Assistant for Institutional Gravity Crimes.

Now, the new psychological test will be carried out “urgent and exceptional” manner by the authorities of the Quilmes Judicial Department in the first days of next August.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rafael Herrera Milano, expert witness on behalf of the victim, stated “insurmountable contradictions and errors” in the diagnosis made by the officials, noting that their report was “based solely on the statements of the intervieweebut no reference is made to the possible verification of the same”.

