Bullfrog grows between retail and training and turns ten

Three hundred thousand cuts in ten years: they are not layoffs, but the hair and beards cut in the Bullfrog barbershops since the establishment of the brand in 2013. A decade during which the brand has grown with shops in six European countries and an international distribution network for a turnover that this year should reach 6 million euros.

«At the beginning, the distinctiveness of the concept counted above all, which takes up that of the New York barber shops contaminated with the influences linked to our tradition, which marked a break with the panorama of that period – says Romano Brida, founder and CEO of the company -. This original mix worked very well so as to arouse the interest of the Percassi group which in the autumn of 2014 took over the majority of the shareholding structure».

An entry that marks a new phase for Bullfrog which expands both in terms of distribution and in terms of offer. But in 2020 everything suddenly changes: the pandemic poses new challenges and leads the brand to face important transformations. «First Covid and then the management of the recovery changed our approach to retail – continues Brida -. In 2019, owned stores accounted for 59% of turnover, while today distribution external to proprietary stores, including e-commerce, represents 70% of the total». Post-Covid, combined with the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has, on the other hand, impacted production processes, influencing the availability of products. But the period of cyclical difficulty is overcome with an even wider distribution at an international level.

And the future? «An important project concerns the flagship stores in Milan and Zurich which will become real hubs, multifunctional shops where e-commerce management also takes place – explains Brida -. At the same time, we intend to develop new digital sales channels, both B2C, for example Amazon and Zalando, and B2B, such as Ankorstore». Another area of ​​investment concerns training, with the reorganization of the Academy which will provide courses both indoors, in the company’s barber shops, and outdoors, in the clients’ facilities. On the supply side, on the other hand, the expansion of skincare is planned, which is performing very well with a 20% increase in 2023 compared to 2022.

