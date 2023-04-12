This Wednesday, the main opposition presidential candidates attended the premises of the Rural Society to present their national proposals before producers and members of the SRA.

The politicians summoned, and who confirmed their presence, are Javier Milei, Miguel Angel Pichetto, Patricia Bullrich, Gerardo Morales, Juan Schiaretti and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. They will present one by one and will have 15/20 minutes to describe their proposal for the agricultural sector. Then there will be institutional and public questions, to complete a time of 40 minutes in total for each candidate.

The first to start his presentation is Javier Milei, which was received by the head of the Argentine Rural Society, Nicolás Pino. In his speech, the La Libertad Avanza candidate pointed out that the gap exists and that punishes current consumption.

In addition, he assured that “the peso is not a store of value”. Also, he reiterated his idea that there must be a single dollar price and a free market.

Javier Milei with Nicolás Pino, head of the SRA:

He then made his presentation Patricia Bullrich who assured that “Argentina’s middle class is in agony.” “We need macro issues, fundamental for Argentina to work,” he stressed. Along these lines, he said that an independent Central Bank is needed that does not issue and generate worthless paper.

On the other hand, he argued that the exchange rate must be ended. “You can’t make the currency an unreal value,” she said.

To lower withholdings, the Together for Change candidate proposed “really lower the three forms of the fiscal deficit of Argentina. With balance we will be able to hack the retentions.”

Along these lines, he declared: “We know and we know everything that the field can give. We know what it can adopt. We know that it follows the same entrepreneurial spirit as Sarmiento.” “We need the money from the field to stay in the field“, he asserted.

“The Argentina that comes is the economic, political, institutional order,” he concluded.

News in development…