Bullrich said he would not go on vacation with Larreta, he talked about carrying weapons and Milei

The president of PRO, Patricia Bullrichspoke this Tuesday, June 2, about his relationship with his opponent in the PRO internship, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, and told when they distanced themselves. He also talked about the carrying of weapons, the decriminalization of drugs, who can become his vice-presidential candidate and about Javier Miley.

interviewed by louis novaresio in LN+the presidential candidate ruled out that she will have an alliance with the leader of La Libertad Avanza for these elections: “I am not on the verge of an agreement with Milei. There are ideas that are on the same track. I am from Together for Change that it’s a powerful force. There can be many ideas that match, and many don’t.”

He also stated that post-election “Milei can be an ally of mine“.

Regarding her relationship with Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich said: “I am not politically correct. My bond with him was always good until I told him that I was going to be a candidate.. Something broke and the bond was never the same again. Perhaps he thought that he was the only candidate and he did not think that another could appear.”

Novaresio asked her if she would go on vacation with the Buenos Aires head of government, to which the PRO president replied: “I’m not going on vacation from Larreta. We have ways of being different. I always had a hard time talking to him. I am more of thinking about politics, the scenarios, how is the world and Argentina. He is more pragmatic, what do you like, what would you like to do. He is more of an administrator, I have a leadership of thinking about politics in terms of how society moves.”

Patricia Bullrich and Luis Novaresio. CO Pickup+

Patricia Bullrich marks the line in the internal: she will not support anyone who has Larreta as a candidate

Before the question of if he would offer him a job in his government if he wins, he said: “I offer you a conversationIt seems to me that it is logical. The conversation is on August 14, see how the campaign continues with the parties from the different lists.”

In another section of the note, the journalist asked him about his possible vice-presidential candidate: “I’m running for vice no lo se. It is not nonsense when that is said (which can be a radical like Luis Naidenoff, Maximiliano Abad or Rodolfo Suarez)”.

Patricia Bullrich said she was against the free carrying of weapons and the decriminalization of drugs

When asked about Milei’s proposal for the free carrying of weapons, Bullrich remarked: “I am not in favor of the free portability of weapons. You have to be very careful who receives a weapon. Porting is the exception. Some people can buy weapons if they take a psychological exam so that it doesn’t happen like in the United States where every once in a while a crazy person comes out. I prefer that people not go around armed, that is the Far West, a state that no longer exists.”.

And regarding the decriminalization of drugs, he commented: “I am not in favor of decriminalizing drugs. Marijuana has brought terrible problems in the places where it was liberalized. The Netherlands is going back and closing the coffee shops because it is invaded by gangs with methamphetamines and with underground laboratories, terrible, they killed the police chief of the Netherlands. They were invaded by the mafias.”

ED