Bullrich spoke about his connection with alcohol: “If I want to have two glasses of wine, I don’t drive”

The presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, She spoke publicly about her connection with alcohol, a topic that those who do not agree with her political stance tend to constantly resort to, maintaining that it is a way to disqualify her and stated: “If I want to have two glasses of wine, I won’t drive.”

“They call her drunk“How many times have you heard that?” journalist Eduardo Feinmann bluntly asked him in an interview on LN+, to which the former Minister of Security responded: “They tell me that all the time. “It’s incredible, in a country like ours, because they once caught me with 0.51 (blood alcohol).”

“How many did they catch? And they want to disqualify me for that,” said Bullrich and remarked: “Of course, I get home at night and have a glass of wine. What’s the problem with me having a glass of wine?” wine? and If I want to have two glasses of wine, I don’t drive.“.

After acknowledging her taste for drinking, although emphasizing that she does not drive drunk, she questioned: “I am a public person. Has anyone, anywhere ever seen me in a condition where I am not in my right mind? ¿How many times do I come to television? How many times do I talk on the radio? How many times do you see me at events?”

“It’s disqualification”said the presidential candidate and went deeper: “It’s because they can’t tell me that I signed a pact with Iran, because they can’t tell me to steal people’s purses and money, because they can’t tell me that they ever saw me doing it.” a management to keep a weight of the people.

Then he concluded: “They use absolutely minor thingstotally minor, because all my life I have had a life of austerity, and I could have chosen another life.

The day they took her car away for driving drunk

It was in 2009 when Patricia Bullrichat that time a national representative of the Civic Coalition, suffered the seizure of her vehicle by the Transit Police after giving positive in a alcohol controlthis being the episode he referred to in his talk with Eduardo Feinmann.

“There was an overacting. There were too many people, too many officials, too many patrol cars around. It seems to me that the law should act the same for everyone and there should not be overreaction because someone is a public official,” she said on that occasion when she was detained on General Paz Avenue and Balbín Street.

In the aforementioned situation, which ended with the removal of his vehicle, he said: “I left an event and there was a breathalyzer test and they stopped me. They gave me a first test that was positive, then they gave me another test that gave me negative. They did several tests on me. “There was a lot of confusion.”

“I had practically not drunk. I was at a dinner and there was a glass of wine, I tried it and it was very ‘harsh’ so I didn’t drink it. I will have wet my lips, nothing more“, she said about the incident that haunts her to this day and with which she is repeatedly harassed.

