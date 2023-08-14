Bullrich won Larreta’s internship and a new scenario opens for Milei’s rise

Patricia Bullrich prevailed in the Juntos por el Cambio internship against her rival Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and thus became the presidential candidate of the opposition alliance, although surprise reigned in the Parque Norte bunker due to the “bump” of the libertarian Javier Milei, who opens a new political scenario for the general election.

With 87% of the tables scrutinized, the pre-candidate of La Fuerza del Cambio beat the head of the Buenos Aires Government by 1,240,846 votes, but Together for Change was second behind the leader of La Libertad Avanza. “The next one is going to be a hard-fought election,” Bullrich admitted when he arrived at the campaign command, after 10:30 p.m.

When there was still no official data, Bullrich considered the inmate against Larreta won. “He already called me, congratulated me and we are coordinating everything,” he commented as he got out of his vehicle, confirming the versions that already gave him a victory in almost all the provinces. Minutes later the first chants of supporters broke out: “President, Patricia presidente.”

The winner of the internal made her appearance with her vice, Luis Petri, around 11:30 p.m. Arms raised, she celebrated that “Together for Change has made a great choice throughout Argentina.” “Today we have taken an important step. The passage of a change that, in the midst of anguish, excites us and opens up hope for us ”, she highlighted.

The joint postcard came at the end, when Bullrich invited Larreta and his running mate, Gerardo Morales, to take the stage. The former minister thanked her rival “for his work in this election.” “Together we have made Juntos por el Cambio grow. We are going to summon all of them now to win the general elections and be the government that changes the lives of Argentines, ”she promised.

The astonishment before Milei

But beyond the result of the internship, in the Ombú Hall of the Golden Center the data that multiplied the faces of astonishment was Milei’s climb. From the stage, Bullrich congratulated him and revealed the harmony between the two, which makes the Together for Change campaign towards the general elections more complex.

“I congratulate Milei on the huge choice she made. He made a contribution to the debate and has said, like us, that he does not want the State to be a cave of La Cámpora ”, he affirmed. Earlier, he had said that the libertarian “championed for very good ideas” in the campaign.

The opposition coalition put together a sober bunker, without the traditional PRO cotillion. The presidential hopefuls and their teams congregated in two separate “camps,” behind a black curtain, behind a stage framed by a giant screen displaying the alliance’s logo. The representatives of both sides exchanged data and opinions in a “neutral” office.

Doors inside the “bullrichista” space, the most powerful image was the hug in which the winner of the internship and a smiling Mauricio Macri, who had arrived at the bunker a little earlier, merged. The former president had arrived at Las Paso without having spoken out for either of the two candidates, although he revealed coincidences with Bullrich.

“Adding on Milei, for us it is a huge majority of Argentines who are proposing a profound change like the one that has not been seen in decades, which requires a lot of courage like the one Patricia has,” Macri emphasized. In addition, she maintained that “Argentina is leaving behind a change of era” and that “a new party begins tomorrow.”

Before, the stage was taken over by the pre-candidates from Buenos Aires and Jorge Macri, the sole candidate of the PRO, celebrated the internal victory over the radical Martín Lousteau, although by a smaller margin than expected.

“Together we have managed to expand the electoral base in the City,” said the former mayor of Vicente López in the first appearance from the stage together with his opponent from Evolución and the members of the Buenos Aires lists, to the rhythm of the band Tan Biónica. Only then did the festivities break out, after several hours of silence and uncertainty.

It is that, while in the Unión por la Patria bunker the declarations of different figures followed one another, in Parque Norte there were no renowned testimonies. The dancer Maximiliano Guerra, pre-candidate for national deputy for CABA, barely came to speak to the press; the boxer Alejandra “Locomotora” Oliveras and the comedian Pablo Cabaleiro, better known as “the Wizard without teeth”.

The faces of astonishment at the rumors about Milei’s growth multiplied as the night progressed, while the waiters came and went with trays of empanadas and pizzas, in a bunker packed with journalists, cameramen and organization personnel, where there was no lack of the service of coffee, croissants, muffins and fruits.

Larreta: “Today we are more together than ever”

“I want to thank all the Argentines who joined us in this great election. I have no doubts that it is the first step to consolidate the victory in October and govern the country”, assured the head of government, and congratulated his opponent: “We are carrying out an internship with great responsibility, which means that today we are closer than never”.

However, he reaffirmed his “dialogue” speech and promised to “honor the values ​​that we proposed.” “To all those who believe that building a broad majority based on dialogue is the way, we will honor the support they gave us,” she said.

“We will be working from tomorrow to consolidate the victory in October. We will be together, always together. And together we are going to carry out the force of change in our lives”, she concluded, unifying the two campaign slogans. Unlike Bullrich and Macri, not only did he not congratulate Milei, but he did not even mention it in her speech.

How did they live the day?

Larreta started the day early with a staging in Tigre, where he shared breakfast with his candidate for Buenos Aires governor, Diego Santilli, and other pre-candidates from the province and the city.

Later, after voting at the Law School, he shared lunch with his family at the Brigada restaurant in San Telmo. He spent the afternoon in his apartment and then moved to his offices in Belgrano, to finally arrive at the Parque Norte bunker.

Bullrich, for his part, went to vote after noon at the La Rural property and had problems casting his vote: according to what he said, he had to do it seven times because the electronic ballot machine registered failures and the technicians had to replace it with other. “It was a disaster,” he lamented to the press.

After having lunch at his home, Bullrich stopped by his own offices in front of the Plaza de Mayo. Throughout the day she was accompanied by her campaign manager, Juan Pablo Arenaza, her husband, Guillermo Yanco, and her press team.

