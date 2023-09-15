Bullrich’s response to Milei: “My hands are not stained with blood”

Patricia Bullrich responded to Javier Miley, who had accused her of having “blood on her hands” by reminding her of her past, as she had done on other occasions. “All The world knows that I was a member of the Peronist Youth, no one ignores it, I said it all my life. Not only do I not hide my story, but my story is part of my personality,” said the presidential candidate of Together for Change.

He elaborated on the point: “I am a person who has played for what I think all my life and what he says is a lie, my hands are not stained with blood, was 16 years old”.

The back and forth with that tone occurred in the interviews that the leaders gave this Thursday to the signal LN+. The libertarian candidate said that his pair “was a lotonera, she was a terrorist of a criminal organization who killed people, kidnapped people and planted bombs.” Bullrich reminded him that his time as a JP activist occurred more than 45 years ago. “Lor worst thing in life is being violent at the age he is“, said.

“What he says with a level of violence at 53 years old it is dangerous“At 53 years old I was not violent, nor at my age am I violent, because one learns in life,” Bullrich defended himself.

Cold greeting between Larreta and Macri, winks to Milei and great absences: what was not seen from the presentation of Bullrich’s book

The candidate made a distinction: she stated that “one can be against an ideology,” and as an example she pointed out that she is “against the Kirchnerist ideology,” but she stressed that one cannot be “against people”.

He mentioned the case of Victoria VillarruelMilei’s vice-presidential candidate in La Libertad Avanza, who recently led an event to honor “the victims of terrorism.”

“In many cases, they are people to whom you can say ‘I’m sorry’ one can say, as he says Villarruel, that there were civilian victims that were not recognized, I recognize it, but from there to speaking with (former dictator Jorge Rafael) Videla there is a distance. The stories must be put on the table: to think that Videla was innocent, no, he was a murderer”, he expressed.

LT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

