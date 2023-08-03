Bullrich’s response to Vidal and Manes’ support for Larreta: “There are two votes”

The pre-candidate for president of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, spoke for the first time about supporting Horacio Rodriguez Larreta who made public so much Mary Eugenia Vidal as Facundo Manes and stated, with irony: “There are two votes.”

Bullrich’s witty words were during a campaign tour of Olavarría, Buenos Aires province, and they automatically generated applause among the leaders and militants who accompanied her, including her candidate for governor, Nestor Grindetti.

“We are going to win with more people than two votes“Added the holder of the PRO in use of license during her campaign.

In addition, when asked if she felt betrayed, she stated: “No, there are two votes, our decision is to be with the people and we are going to win by more than two votes, we are calm.”

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “interceded” in the cross between Vidal and Macri: “I do not enter into personal controversies”

The harsh reactions of Macri and Ritondo against Vidal

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 2, 11 days after PASO, was when Vidal decided “break” with the neutrality agreement for the inmate in the PRO and took sides with the head of the Buenos Aires government. Previously, Vidal had lowered her presidential candidacy and although some time ago she had a very good working relationship with Rodríguez Larreta’s team, the intern had led her to approach the former president Mauricio Macriwho supports his former Security Minister even though he has not done so explicitly.

Even one of Vidal’s trusted men, his former Buenos Aires Security Minister Christian Ritondo, was going to be his candidate for governor when the now deputy supported his candidacy. Once he got off, Ritondo went with Bullrich, but lost the bid to Grindetti for the province.

And it is in this framework that Vidal’s decision generated strong criticism from Macri and Ritondo as well. He said the former governor had “blurred his political profile“, while Ritondo was “disillusioned”.

María Eugenia Vidal responded to Mauricio Macri’s criticism: “I want to vote freely”

Vidal’s support for Rodríguez Larreta

“With a few days left until the PASO and with the conviction that on August 14 we will all be together, united, I want to tell you that in the next elections, I’m going to vote for Horacio“Vidal wrote on his social networks.

“I am convinced that Argentina needs a President who works and does not stop working. A President prepared and with experience. A President who believes in the value of teams,” she added.

in dialogue with LN+Vidal argued his position that “It’s been 27 years of working with Horacio and I don’t know people who work so many hours to change Argentina. Larreta and Morales are the best alternative to govern.”

However, he recognized the figure of Bullrich and assured that his decision is not “in demerit” of his candidacy.

JD / CP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

