“Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari” was my first time seeing a Kabuki play. I was blown away by the stage set, direction, everything![豊田裕大ブログ]

Hello, my name is Yudai Toyota.

The other day, I went to eat soba with the president and manager of my office. It was really delicious. I was surprised.lol

Once again, soba is great.

The president was interested in all kinds of things from the moment he entered the store, and I was impressed.

It’s great to be interested in all kinds of things without just thinking about it.

I also went to see Kabuki. “Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari”. Shinobu Terashima appeared in the script and direction by Yoji Yamada!

It was my first time to see Kabuki and I thought it would be difficult, but everything from the stage set to the production was so novel and overwhelming.

It was a story that I loved because it made me laugh a lot, and it depicted a sense of duty and humanity!

Share this: Facebook

X

