Home » “Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari” was my first time seeing a Kabuki play. I was blown away by the stage set, direction, everything![豊田裕大ブログ]
Entertainment

“Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari” was my first time seeing a Kabuki play. I was blown away by the stage set, direction, everything![豊田裕大ブログ]

by admin
“Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari” was my first time seeing a Kabuki play. I was blown away by the stage set, direction, everything![豊田裕大ブログ]

Hello, my name is Yudai Toyota.

The other day, I went to eat soba with the president and manager of my office. It was really delicious. I was surprised.lol

Once again, soba is great.

The president was interested in all kinds of things from the moment he entered the store, and I was impressed.

It’s great to be interested in all kinds of things without just thinking about it.

I also went to see Kabuki. “Bunshichimoto Yu Monogatari”. Shinobu Terashima appeared in the script and direction by Yoji Yamada!

It was my first time to see Kabuki and I thought it would be difficult, but everything from the stage set to the production was so novel and overwhelming.

It was a story that I loved because it made me laugh a lot, and it depicted a sense of duty and humanity!

See also  Record half-year report for Prada: revenues up 22% to 1.9 billion

You may also like

Prince Damien: Grease injection at the Beauty Doc...

Iconic Fashion Designer Iris Apfel, Who Decorated the...

Wonderful World: Korean Drama ‘Sani’ Premieres to Strong...

Fate/Strange Fake Suite: A captivating dive into the...

BAPE Introduces New ‘Bleached Bape Check’ Series: A...

14 Scandinavian-style bedrooms to inspire you

Vanessa Guzmán reveals mental health diagnosis and ambitions...

The Last of Us Season 2 Announces New...

Contemporary furniture and woody walls mark the 138...

My Perfect Everyday”: Koji Yakusho Shines as a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy