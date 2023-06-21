Burberry and Gucci: the Cassation extends the protection to the check motif and the green-red ribbon

Listen to the audio version of the article

Kilometers of wedding favor ribbon reproducing the false logos and colors of Burberry Check and Gucci. Famous trademarks must be protected, from a criminal point of view, even when their violation concerns products that belong to product sectors outside the interests of the brands themselves. This is recognized by the Cassation – sentence 21640-23 – which extends the non-commodity criminal protection to the “Burberry Check” brands and the “Green Red Green Ribbon” of Gucci.

In this complex criminal proceeding (both companies were assisted by the lawyer Gabriele Lazzeretti, one of the founding partners of the Spheriens firm), the Court of Cassation affirmed that «the criminal protection of famous brands must be extended to product sectors completely unrelated to ‘interest of the brand’ whenever ‘there is a risk, according to the judgment of the average consumer, of confusion in the attribution of the reproductive product to the original and “strong” brand, design or model because it is widely “known””.

The case originated from the seizure of several kilometers of wedding favor ribbon, unrelated to the core business of the two brands, which reproduced signs imitating the figurative trademarks “Burberry Check” and “Green Red Green Ribbon”.

The first degree at the Court of Massa

At first instance, the trial ended with an acquittal since the Court of Massa, after having stated that the trademarks in question had to be considered “weak” – and therefore endowed with limited protection – concluded that the seized tapes reproduced sufficiently different textures . In the evaluation, two defensive theses had an important weight, also re-proposed in the appeal judgment and in the Supreme Court according to which, with regard to the “Burberry Check”, the company producing the tapes claimed a lawful pre-use of the “Burberry Check” sign limited to the wedding favors sector.

Furthermore, the Court of Massa did not attach any importance to the fact that the English company had also registered its trademark in the “black and white” version, stating that only the sign in the characteristic colors “red, beige and black” could enjoy a narrow scope of protection as a “weak” trademark. As for Gucci’s “Green Red Green Ribbon”, the possibility of registering it as a trademark was questioned as a sign of “public interest”, since it coincided with the ribbon that supports the decoration of the Cavalieri del Lavoro.

The opposite assessment of the Court of Appeal of Genoa

The Court of Appeal of Genoa was of diametrical opinion which, in the first place, recognized the undisputed celebrity and therefore “distinctive force” of the brands in question, also granting protection to the Burberry brand in every color variant, by virtue of the registration in “white and black”.

On the alleged pre-use, the Genoese judges observed how the notoriety of the “Burberry Check” trademark, at least in its characteristic colors, dates back to the 1920s, thus making any pre-use by the accused illegal to the first Italian registration of the trademark dating back to 1986.

Lastly, with regard to the “Green Red Green Ribbon” trademark, the Genoese Court of Appeal ruled out that the ribbons found at the defendant’s company could be used to supply the order of the Cavalieri del Lavoro.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

