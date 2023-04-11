Today, Burberry officially announced Chinese actor Chen Kun as the new brand spokesperson, and released a set of official brand photos.

For more than 20 years in the film industry, Chen Kun has brought many film and television works with both artistic and commercial value to the audience. His representative works include the movies “Yunshui Ballad”, “Painted Skin”, “Flying Armor of the Dragon Gate”, “Looking for the Dragon”, etc., as well as classic TV series “Like Fog, Like Rain and Like Wind”, “A Family of Gold Powder”, “Wind from Longxi” and so on. Chen Kun has been highly recognized in his career as an actor. He has won many awards such as the Outstanding Actor of the China Film Huabiao Award and the Best Actor of the Popular Film Hundred Flowers Award.

While deeply cultivating the performance business, Chen Kun also uses his influence to promote the development of more cultural and artistic public welfare undertakings. In 2011, Chen Kun initiated the spiritual construction public welfare project – “The Power of Walking”, encouraging people to go outdoors and enhance their inner strength; in 2017, Chen Kun and his filmmaker friends founded the Yamashita Academy, which is dedicated to cultivating performing arts talents and advocating lifelong learning for actors.

“I am honored to be the spokesperson of the Burberry brand. As a century-old classic brand, Burberry is a world-class fashion benchmark. It not only has a century-old British heritage, but also embraces the innovative spirit of the moment with enthusiasm. Constantly breaking through has also inspired me a lot. I look forward to continuing to move forward with Burberry in the future and breaking through boundaries.”

——Burberry Brand Ambassador, Chen Kun

The official announcement blockbuster was shot in the mangrove protection and restoration area in Hainan Province, China – Burberry joined hands with Chen Kun to go outdoors, paying tribute to nature through the lens and calling for ecological protection.

As one of Burberry’s green ecological projects in Hainan, the mangrove ecological protection project demonstrates Burberry’s commitment to supporting the protection of global ecology with practical actions.

The fate between Chen Kun and Burberry began in 2011. He has been invited to attend Burberry fashion shows many times, and has participated in magazine shootings and events many times, interpreting the British aesthetics of the brand with his unique personal charm.