Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut anxiety is certainly not easy to manage. You risk doing too much, or too little. And if the business is worth three billion pounds, there’s enough to make your veins and wrists tremble. The debut of Daniel Lee, former mastermind of the successful reversal of Bottega Veneta, as creative director of Burberry, the British giant of the trench coat and a britishness captivating and understandable, it was the expected highlight of the short London fashion week. So expected to miss the shot. Too much pressure, from all sides. An immediate turnaround was certainly expected, perhaps forgetting that the one with Bottega was an interruptus relationship, abruptly and blatantly.

However, Bottega’s syndrome is evident: the spasmodic search for a cool factor made of gigantism of forms, of a certain roughness and crudeness, of striking contrasts – feathers and rubber boots, for example. But this round lacks the will for synthesis. Perhaps for fear of forgetting some segment of the market, from the young logomaniacs to the sciure with dresses and hot water bottles, stuff is added to stuff, stacked instead of subtracted, and the result is a bit muddled, derailing for every Where.

Without saying that of course, the Brit spirit is important here, but reducing it to tartan and roses is a bit of a textbook cliché. Let me be clear: this is a debut, and as such it should be evaluated: the attempt to follow a road, to be adjusted and calibrated during construction. It’s that a stronger and more personal sign was expected from Daniel Lee, a more decisive rejection of clichés that are at this point obvious like a few too many homages to Vivienne Westwood.

What we saw instead was the typical huddle of a certain London style: common and not at all surprising. That said, the wasteland is teeming with desirable pieces, shoes and sweaters in the first place, and there’s nothing that a good merchandising plan can’t turn into hits right away. Fashion with a capital M, however, is something else.