With the spring summer 2023 collection, Riccardo Tisci says goodbye to Burberry, a company he had been leading on a creative level for almost five years, that is, since the former CEO Marco Gobbetti had wanted him by his side in an all-Italian adventure at the helm of the most famous British luxury brand. Gobbetti left London in June 2021 and this morning – after the show which, postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was held on Monday 26 September – the announcement of Tisci’s farewell, which had been rumored for weeks, arrived. .

«Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future. I am incredibly proud of the chapter I was asked to write in the long history of this brand and which I decided to culminate in my show on Monday. I have thrived on continuing a legacy of innovation and have consistently advocated for creativity and diversity to keep Burberry moving into the future, ”said Tisci, entrusting her goodbye (also) to Burberry’s Instagram account.

He will be replaced by an Englishman: Daniel Lee, former artistic director of Bottega Veneta, will officially take over the helm of the fashion house on October 3rd. The designer – a talent under 40 who has also gained experience from Céline and Margiela – will oversee all Burberry collections and present his debut collection on the catwalk at London Fashion Week in February 2023. “I am delighted that Daniel is joining Burberry as our new chief creative officer – commented Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Burberry, also British -. Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a solid record of commercial success; his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry ».

“I am honored to join Burberry as chief creative officer,” said Daniel Lee. Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historical legacy and building on Riccardo’s legacy. I am very excited to be returning to London, a city that supports pioneering creativity and continues to inspire me ».