Burberry has always adhered to the core concept of founder Thomas Burberry for many years. In addition to focusing on the unpredictable weather in the United Kingdom, the design brings down jackets suitable for cold winters, windbreakers for strong winds, light and comfortable wool sweaters, etc. , more committed to inspire the courage to explore the unknown.

Following the release of the whimsical-style “Burberry Open Spaces” short film last year, a new image blockbuster titled “Night Creatures” was officially released this time. In addition, he once again worked with the Megaforce team that produced many classic advertisements to make a film, continuing the image of taking off in the air last time, telling a fantasy adventure journey of encountering unknown creatures in the middle of the night.

Under the unique interpretation of the film of less than 3 minutes, it is really amazing that it can combine disaster films, hero films, literary films, science fiction special effects films and other rich effects. The story begins in an ordinary street. After getting off the bus, the explorer encounters a large creature that people avoid. Under the wave of its columnar tentacles, the united and fearless characters gradually interact with it, try to approach and embrace the unknown, and finally float together on the Thames River. To enjoy the gentle moonlit night view, readers may wish to scroll down to watch the video.

