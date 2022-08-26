Home Entertainment Burberry Releases Fall/Winter 2022 Collection | HYPEBEAST
Recently, Burberry released the brand’s 2022 autumn and winter series blockbuster, with the power of self-expression, condensing the theme of the new season: belonging. Burberry Chief Creative Director Riccardo Tisci reunites with photographer-friend duo Inez & Vinoodh to present the brand’s pioneering creativity. Stylist Lotta Volkova defines the attitude expressed throughout the collection and brings a fresh perspective.

In the men’s collection, the dark brown hooded horn-buttoned coat is renewed with leather straps and trim. Tailored high-waisted trousers are paired with polo shirts, and cotton-poplin shirts are paired with floor-length skirts in diamond-quilted fabric. The equestrian knight logo from Burberry’s archives is featured throughout the collection and is a symbol of the brand’s community spirit. Members of The Compton Cowboys unveiled, as part of a partnership Burberry will donate to the organization to elevate the local African-American community by breaking racial stereotypes and fostering enduring professional skills through equestrian sports and outdoor activities Interested parties may wish to continue to pay attention to more series details.

