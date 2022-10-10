DoNews October 10 news (Wu Li) Recently, Burberry released a new jacket series promotional film “Night Style, Style Follows”, praising the adventurous spirit of embracing the unknown and fearless exploration.

Exploring opportunities in unfamiliar environments has always been the essence of Burberry. Since the pioneering research and development of founder Thomas Burberry, brand clothing has long provided style guardians for explorers and modern explorers, sharing the joy of fearlessly embracing the unknown. Today, Burberry has always adhered to the spirit of outdoor exploration, presenting new outerwear products with ingenuity, empowering the wearer to break through the boundaries, explore the unknown, and start a unique and exciting adventure.

Burberry and MEGAFORCE creatively presented a new promotional video for the outerwear series. The film was shot on the streets of London, telling the wonderful story of the three protagonists and the nocturnal creatures interacting and exploring, inspiring the courage to embrace the unknown world. Burberry has deep roots in London, the British city that has been the creative and spiritual home of the brand for more than 130 years.

At the beginning of the film, the three explorers approach an unknown creature tentatively. Then, the adventurous explorer was thrown into the air by the nocturnal creature, entangled with it, and swirled and danced. They connect with each other, merge as one, forge ahead, and immerse themselves in the joy and opportunity of embracing the unknown, showing the courageous and fearless spirit of the explorers. As the film draws to a close, the nocturnal creature carries three explorers, floating on the Thames together, slowly driving into the night. Together they will take on their next adventure. The stills, shot by photographer George Eyers, celebrate the uncharted exploration of the modern city. Against the backdrop of the London night scene, the photos vividly capture the characters in the film from different angles.

The Burberry outerwear collection features functional pieces designed to navigate adventures ranging from outdoor adventures to urban exploration. The new Night Check is a reinterpretation of Burberry’s iconic pattern, presenting an aesthetic image of bright white stars dotted with a dark charcoal blue night sky, paying tribute to the brand’s passion for nature. Vibrant dress-up down jackets, soft fleece jackets, shirts and knits in the new season’s colorways. Lightweight, functional pieces include a colorblock nylon jacket in contrasting neon white and dark charcoal, and a loose parka with a Horseferry print. The iconic Trench windbreaker is newly crafted from exclusive gabardine with organic cotton in a classic Kensington fit. House plaid is renewed in a three-dimensional pattern, adorning colorful quilted outerwear, such as lightweight bomber jackets, down coats and more.

women’s clothing

Nylon jackets and vests feature detachable hoods, foldable visors, embroidered brand logos, and integrated protective hem for added warmth. This lustrous nylon down jacket is cut for a slim fit and features a cinched waist with a mesh belt with a glossy buckle, paying homage to the brand’s signature bag accessory.

The new night plaid takes on the tones of the night sky and features Italian worsted wool-blend fabrics that energize down jackets and soft fleece pieces. The mesh-lined design features a drawstring hood for a relaxed fit that’s perfect for layering. The night check can also be paired with accessories such as a Scottish worsted cashmere fringed scarf. The fabric is soaked and washed in the clear spring water of the Scottish Highlands, and then brushed with fleece to create a soft touch.

The new collection also features an oversized check, a reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic pattern. The lightweight jacket is styled with bright quilting resembling the brand’s signature pattern, and is worn with the matching Italian-worsted nylon miniskirt. High-waisted leggings in Italian worsted stretch-jersey with an oversized check, paired with a fitted turtleneck top in Italian worsted stretch-jersey.

Classic womenswear collections include a pencil skirt cut from Italian-worsted functional wool with a fully lined silhouette at the waist for a comfortable fit. Evening wears a sleeveless gown in smooth silk satin with a dropped open back and side splits for movement.

Men’s

Night plaid reinterprets Burberry’s signature pattern in the new season’s colourway, embellishing down jackets filled with voluminous goose down and feathers. The new boutique features a detachable hood and a drawstring waist for a fitted silhouette.

Colorblocked new styles include a two-tone down jacket in neon white and black Italian-worsted nylon with a loose fit and a logo outline print detail at the hem. The hooded design features a removable, adjustable internal drawstring for easy over-the-shoulder style. Functional outerwear options include: a contrasting lightweight jacket with a concealed placket, a portable drawstring hood and a tonal logo appliqué; a loose-fit thermal turtleneck parka with a bold Horseferry print; and logo-embellished cargo pants , a drawstring waist, patch pockets and zipped cuffs for an effortless fit over boots for a practical look.

Burberry’s iconic Trench coat is reimagined in modern proportions. Inspired by the archives, the trench coat is made of exclusive gabardine containing organic cotton. It is made by the brand’s Yorkshire workshop and stands up to prevent wrinkles. Dark charcoal light coat in a relaxed cut is refreshed in Italian worsted wool blend.

Clean tailoring pieces include straight-leg pants in Italian worsted wool twill with a high waist and clean pleats and embroidered logos. Classic-fit tailored suits are presented with jackets with delicately curved shoulders and straight mid-rise trousers.

Classic pieces include organic cotton jerseys embellished with oak leaf crowns and logo embroidery. Knit pieces include a turtleneck sweater in Scottish worsted cashmere with a tonal TB embroidery on the rib-knit hem.

accessories

The iconic Lola bag is renewed, crafted from Italian tanned leather covered in sequins, embellished with the TB Monogram and dazzling pavé crystals. Gold-plated ear clips also feature handcrafted crystal details with TB’s exclusive logo.

The men’s bag features a large cross-body bag in a check pattern with topstitched leather trim and a logo detail made from a bio-based material. There is also a small messenger bag made of Italian worsted nylon fabric, decorated with a reflective Horseferry print and TB exclusive logo hook details.