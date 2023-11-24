Burberry Unveils Stunning 2024 Spring Series Campaign Shot by Photographer Tyrone Lebon in London

Burberry unveiled their 2024 Spring Series promotional campaign, shot by renowned photographer Tyrone Lebon in London. The campaign features a star-studded cast including Amelie Steele, Bukayo Saka, Damon Albarn, He Cong, Iris Law, Jessie Buckley, Jourdan Dunn, Jun Ji-hyun, King Krule, Matthew Ball, Naomi Janumala, Neneh Cherry, Rachel Weisz, Rakim Janneh, Ramla Ali, Rittika Ray, Slew, Son Heung-min, Stevie Sims, and Tems, all interpreting the elegance of the new series.

The collection highlights the incorporation of plaid elements, inspired by the brand’s archives, and showcasing a fresh new look for the upcoming season. The “Happy Scarves” scarf, handcrafted in Scotland, features fringed edges and Burberry check cashmere fabric. The main products include trench coats, light coats, cowl button coats, blanket ponchos, quilted jackets, snow coats, field jackets, and travel jackets, paired with kilt skirts, sportswear, rugby jerseys, and other diverse designs.

The color palette of the series includes sherbet yellow, bean paste pink, ivy green, maroon, khaki, jersey, knight blue, black, and white, along with diverse print patterns to create a visually pleasing aesthetic. In addition, tailored products and fabrics inspired by Savile Row were showcased, incorporating peaked lapels, an hourglass waist design, and new seasonal designs in jackets and trousers.

Knitted boutiques and denim jackets were given a fresh update, while the EKD logo was playfully embellished on various clothing items and accessories. The collection also featured checked wool trim and embellishments on bags and shoes, as well as expanded jewelry categories and updated aviator sunglasses.

The campaign perfectly captures the essence of the Burberry 2024 Spring Series, showcasing functional designs, detailed decoration, and a vibrant mix of colors, prints, jacquards, and knitted details resonating throughout the looks. This latest collection promises to be an innovative and exciting addition to Burberry’s already iconic lineup of products.