DoNews news on April 9, recently, Burberry announced that it will reach a cooperation with director, choreographer, and resident choreographer Wayne McGregor of the Royal Ballet, and Daniel Lee, the chief creative director of the brand, will design costumes for the latest work of the Royal Ballet. The ballet, created by The Royal Ballet’s resident choreographer McGregor, will have its world premiere at London’s Royal Opera House on June 9.

The new solo ballet, which has yet to be named, was composed by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir, with lighting design by Lucy Carter and set design by the late Cuban-American minimalist artist Carmen Herrera, who died in 2022 at the age of 106.

Collaboration is at the heart of McGregor’s artistic practice. “This project for the Royal Ballet is a remarkable project, having previously collaborated with the late great minimalist artist Carmen Herrera and dreaming of a star team. Daniel Lee is an artist with a boundless imagination, and he His works are creative, dynamic and directly beautiful. He especially loves all forms of dance, so this collaboration is a natural one. Together with the Burberry team, we will create a truly special work, commemorating Carmen, and opening up the Our own path of development.” — Wayne McGregor

“I am delighted and honored to be working with such an amazing team on this meaningful project. I love dance and it has always been a dream of mine to dress for dance productions.” — Daniel Lee

The new ballet will be McGregor’s 20th with the Royal Ballet. In 2021 he premiered the critically acclaimed “The Dante Project” and in March 2023 he gave a brilliant rendition of “Woolf Works”.

The Royal Ballet is a leading representative of contemporary culture and creativity, which coincides with Burberry’s modern British style. This is Burberry’s first collaboration with the Royal Ballet and Lee’s first costume for McGregor.