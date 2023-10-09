BURDEN OF GRIEF – Back with “Destination Dystopia”!

Death/Thrash Metal giants BURDEN OF GRIEF are back with a heavy new single from their upcoming studio album “Destination Dystopia”!

German death/thrash metal masters BURDEN OF GRIEF have announced the release of their eighth studio album entitled “Destination Dystopia”. Available as CD, Ltd. Vinyl LP and digital on November 24, 2023 via Massacre Records

It is her first work in more than five long years. Five years in which so much happened in the world that BURDEN OF GRIEF were forced to relate to it lyrically and musically. Reinforced by the two new members Dominik Hellmuth (guitars) and Manuel Lüke (drums), they are now presenting the strongest, hardest and most varied album in the band’s almost 30-year history.

Watch out, because BURDEN OF GRIEF have just released a music video for their first single, the heavy “Fevered Dreams”! The clip is now available to stream at:

The band says:

„This is the very first song we wrote for the new album and it’s also the first song written by our new guitarist Dome. The last time that a BURDEN OF GRIEF song wasn’t written by our band founder Philipp or by our longtime guitarist Joe, who unfortunately left the band in 2021 after 15 years, was in 2003. Therefore „Fevered Dreams“ has actually a special status for us. Nevertheless, it fits in perfectly with our previous works.„

On “Destination Dystopia”, BURDEN OF GRIEF have managed to concentrate on their years of experience, bundle their strengths and pack them into 10 riff monsters that are bursting with energy, great melodies and pure heaviness. Primarily you’ll get the thrash and melodic death treatment, but you’ll also find a wealth of elements that go far beyond what those musical boxes are all about. Expect killer grooves, classic twin guitar solos and the return of the old school Hammond organ. Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner and his assistant Daniel Claar took care of the drum recordings, mixing and mastering of the album at the Kohlkeller Studios (Hämatom, Powerwolf, Aborted, etc.) and ensured that “Destination Dystopia” was the tightest and heaviest album that BURDEN OF GRIEF have ever released!

„Destination Dystopia“ track listing:

1. World Under Attack

2. A Daydream Of Sorrow

3. Exposed To The Dark

4. Downfall

5. Fevered Dreams

6. The Devil’s Bride

7. Mass Murder Society

8. Destination Dystopia

9. Fall Into Oblivion

10. My Suicide

BURDEN OF GRIEF is:

Mike Huhmann – Vocals

Philipp Hanfland – Guitars

Dominik Hellmuth – Guitars

Florian Bauer – Bass

Manuel Lüke – Drums

Band-Links:

