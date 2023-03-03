Home Entertainment Burger with bitter gourd ring… Weird menu at a hamburger restaurant in Okinawa[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
A local hamburger shop in Okinawa!

hello everyone!

The Okinawa-like blog is popular with everyone, so this time it’s the Okinawa series (laughs)!

Speaking of Okinawan hamburgers, many people think of “A&W”. In fact, there is also a hamburger shop called “Jef”, which is a popular shop that is loved by many people in the prefecture!

This is not a drive-thru, but an American system called “drive-in” where you can park, order and eat in the car!

Jef also has a lot of Okinawa-like menus, and it is a very attractive shop! On the side menu, there are goya rings that are not onion rings, goya juice for drinks, and “Nu Yar Burger” using goya and spam.

I didn’t have a chance to go, so I went for a long time, but it was a lot of fun.

Please stop by when you come to Okinawa!

Well then!

*Nu-yaru means “I’m here!” It’s like, “Oh my God!”

