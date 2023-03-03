A local hamburger shop in Okinawa!
hello everyone!
The Okinawa-like blog is popular with everyone, so this time it’s the Okinawa series (laughs)!
Speaking of Okinawan hamburgers, many people think of “A&W”. In fact, there is also a hamburger shop called “Jef”, which is a popular shop that is loved by many people in the prefecture!
This is not a drive-thru, but an American system called “drive-in” where you can park, order and eat in the car!
Jef also has a lot of Okinawa-like menus, and it is a very attractive shop! On the side menu, there are goya rings that are not onion rings, goya juice for drinks, and “Nu Yar Burger” using goya and spam.
I didn’t have a chance to go, so I went for a long time, but it was a lot of fun.
Please stop by when you come to Okinawa!
Well then!
*Nu-yaru means “I’m here!” It’s like, “Oh my God!”