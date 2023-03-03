Home Entertainment Burning in the World Cup![Rio Takahashi Blog]
Burning in the World Cup![Rio Takahashi Blog]

Burning in the World Cup![Rio Takahashi Blog]

hello everyone~ .

Last year, because of the World Cup, my bedtime was different, Takahashi.

No, the World Cup is the best! Japan first! Thanks for the inspiration! Isn’t it! ! !

When I was little, I wanted to be a soccer player, so I was both jealous and wanted to win.

My personal favorite player is Kaoru Mitoma, so when I went to buy uniforms the other day, they were sold out everywhere… so I gave up. After all it is popular!

It seems that my friends wanted to exercise after watching the World Cup, so recently I’ve been playing basketball and soccer in the park. It’s so healthy!

That’s how 2022 is over.

Last year I felt like I was able to take on a lot of challenges and it was fun, so I’ll do my best to have fun and stay healthy this year too!

