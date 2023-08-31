Home » Burning Winter: An Experimental and Pioneering Movie About Winter
Chinanews.com, Beijing – Qu Chuxiao, the star of the movie “Burning Winter,” has revealed some interesting details about his experience filming the movie. Qu Chuxiao, known for his role in “The Wandering Earth,” discussed the unique creative methodology used in “Burning Winter” and the significance of his character’s mole on his eye.

Qu Chuxiao spoke about his excitement and ease when he received the opportunity to work with Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran in “Burning Winter.” He mentioned that director Chen Zheyi played a significant role in his decision to take on the film. Qu Chuxiao praised the director’s casual approach and the inspiration that guided the creative process.

The actor explained that “Burning Winter” employed a different and experimental method of creation. The script was written first, but certain elements of the characters were taken from the actors themselves, leaving some gaps that needed to be filled during filming. Qu Chuxiao described the process as a stream-of-consciousness story that gradually came together.

Qu Chuxiao’s character, Han Xiao, is a gentle and free-spirited person in the film. The actor mentioned that adding a mole to his character’s eye was a metaphysical decision that helped him connect with the character on a deeper level. He described Han Xiao as someone who is happy as long as he feels spiritually fulfilled.

Qu Chuxiao emphasized that “Burning Winter” is not a romance movie but a movie about winter. The film was shot in Yanji City, Jilin Province, where snow covers the landscape all year round. Qu Chuxiao expressed his fondness for winter and snow, stating that the cold weather helped him convey certain emotions in his performance.

The actor shared an interesting incident related to a scene in the movie where Han Xiao rides a bicycle in the snow. Qu Chuxiao practiced his riding skills extensively, only to discover that his character would be riding a dilapidated motorcycle instead. Despite the challenges, he managed to capture the close relationship between the characters through their shared ride.

Qu Chuxiao also commented on his co-stars, Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran. He described them as simple, casual, and professional actors, even though they took some time to become familiar and develop a mutual understanding outside of their roles.

When asked about his approach to acting, Qu Chuxiao humbly stated that without himself, there would be no role. He dismissed comments about his acting being more prominent than his true self and appeared indifferent to fan opinions. Qu Chuxiao showcased his down-to-earth personality with his self-deprecating humor and light-hearted interactions with reporters.

“Burning Winter” has created a buzz among viewers, and Qu Chuxiao’s performance as Han Xiao has drawn attention for its unique and engaging portrayal. The movie’s experimental approach to storytelling and its focus on winter as a backdrop have intrigued audiences, making it a film worthy of careful attention.

