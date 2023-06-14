Burrow low-key on contract renewal talks, Bengals start minicamp

CINCINNATI (AP) — The question isn’t whether Joe Burrow will be among the highest-paid players in the NFL. The question is when.

The pro bowler in 2022, who also won the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021, is in negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals over a long-term extension to his contract. On Tuesday after the Bengals wrapped up their first practice of mandatory minicamp, the franchise quarterback had no desire to give reporters new information about contract talks.

“I think I’ve given you all the information that I’m happy to share about that process,” Burrow said. “As for those questions, you should probably save them for another time.”

Cincinnati chose a fifth-year option for Burrow, so the first pick in the 2020 draft will be under contract through at least the 2024 season.

Meanwhile Burrow said his goals are simple. He wants to win the Super Bowl and wants to replace Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as “the best in the world.”

“I don’t think there is a discussion right now. It’s Pat,” Burrow said of who is currently the best. “Until someone has a better year than him, he’s the one to beat.”

Mahomes won his second MVP award last season before winning his second Super Bowl in four years. In addition, he earned his second MVP award in a Super Bowl. Mahomes’ Chiefs defeated Burrow’s Bengals in the AFC final.

The Bengals are still in pursuit of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Burrow mentioned that the urgency to finally reach that goal this season is high.

“We’ve already been there, now it’s time to take the next step. I wouldn’t say there is extra motivation because we are motivated in every game, every day, every year. However, I must say that the urgency has increased within that dressing room.

Cincinnati finished last season with a 12-4 record, winning the AFC North division for the second straight year. Burrow, who set franchise single-season records for completions, attempted passes and touchdown passes in 2022, said the Bengals are further along than they were at this point this past offseason.