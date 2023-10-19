Burt Young: The Most Famous Actor in the ‘Rocky’ Cast Who Was Begged by Sylvester Stallone to Accept a Legendary Role

Burt Young, the beloved actor known for his role as Paulie in the “Rocky” series, has passed away at the age of 83. Young’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from both the press and fans on social media, highlighting the impact he made with his character.

In the mid-’70s, Young was the most famous actor in the “Rocky” cast, with a prolific career already under his belt. When a relatively unknown Sylvester Stallone approached him with the script for “Rocky,” Young had to make a decision that would ultimately change the course of his life.

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Young initially pursued a career in boxing before fate led him to the world of acting. He started studying at Lee Strasberg’s studio to be close to a girl he was dating, only to discover his own passion for the craft. Eventually, he found success working with notable figures such as Roman Polanski, Jack Nicholson, and James Caan.

When Stallone approached Young to play the role of Paulie, he didn’t even have to audition. Stallone, who was risking everything on the success of “Rocky,” pleaded with Young to accept the role, recognizing his talent and the impact he would bring to the film.

Young’s decision to join the cast of “Rocky” paid off not only in terms of his career but also in the love and admiration he received from audiences. He portrayed Paulie in six films in the franchise, bringing depth and complexity to the character. Paulie went from being Rocky’s loyal but jealous brother-in-law to a troubled and unpredictable presence in his life.

Throughout his career, Young accumulated over 160 film and television credits, but it was his work in “Rocky” that earned him an Academy Award nomination. Despite not winning the award, Young considered his role in the film to be the best thing that happened in his life.

Young’s portrayal of Paulie left a lasting mark on the “Rocky” series and generations of fans. Stallone, who went on to become a household name, owes part of his success to Young’s exceptional performance and the bond they formed during the making of the film.

Burt Young may be gone, but his legacy and the impact he made on the world of cinema will never be forgotten.

