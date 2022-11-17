November 2022, Shanghai. The leading snowboard brand BURTON released a new Anon and Shantell Martin joint series, as well as Anon’s new M4S snow goggles, Oslo helmets and MFI masks. This series of products not only brings high-definition vision to skaters, but also protects the head in an all-round way; Shantell Martin’s joint series, with the theme of “free wireless”, brings unique line art and adds vitality to the brand.

London-based visual artist Shantell Martin is known for her black-and-white drawings that embody her inner state and the impermanence of the world around her. The brand-new M4S snow goggles and Oslo WaveCel helmet jointly produced by Anon, a brand of BURTON, and Shantell Martin, have the iconic black and white line graffiti style to celebrate authenticity and self-expression, injecting relaxed and interesting visual elements into ski products.

Founded in 2001, Anon, a brand of BURTON, focuses on manufacturing high-tech snow goggles and head protection that meet the needs of the world‘s top skaters. With the support of BURTON headquarters, Anon has been committed to developing high-performance helmets and snow goggles suitable for different environments, and constantly improving product design and technological performance.

Since the introduction of the “Magna-Tech” system a few years ago, Anon snow goggles have become a major selling point with instant lens change technology. The integrated MFI technology of the magnetic mask provides a seamless mask connection and achieves a boundless field of vision. For a long time, Anon snow goggles, magnetic masks and helmet products have provided snow lovers with a higher level of comprehensive protection.

The upgraded Anon M4S snow goggle has the same high-end performance as the M4. On this basis, the M4S adopts a frame design that is more suitable for the middle face, so as to suit users with Asian faces; the PERCEIVE mirror can provide adaptability under any light conditions. The clarity of the terrain, full perimeter ventilation channels maximize airflow, moving hot air and moisture out and bringing in fresh air.

Another upgraded Anon Oslo WaveCel helmet combines 3D honeycomb protection with an in-mold structure. It uses a lightweight shell, EPS and WaveCel padding. The WaveCel protection system distributes impact energy to help reduce direct and rotational impact on the head. WaveCel material can also ventilate and wick away moisture to keep you dry and keep warm. At the same time, the Oslo helmet is also compatible with audio accessories, allowing music to accompany you while traveling in the snow.

Anon MFI face mask for warmth and wind protection Regular fit just right fits the skier’s face; Integrated neck guard, brushed polyester loop fleece provides seamless protection and warmth to the face and neck for skiers Hands are not afraid of the wind and cold. The Anon MFI mask is compatible with all men’s, women’s and youth size snow goggles.

Always insisting on innovation and adhering to the principle of “letting people all over the world enjoy the fun of snowboarding” is the consistent philosophy of BURTON since its establishment. With the joint efforts of founder Jake Burton and his global team, BURTON continues to develop and promote new technology snowboard equipment with enthusiasm for creation, so that skiers of different stages can obtain high-quality skiing experience. The newly released Anon series products take into account safety, comfort and appearance, and bring high-quality ski protection to every skier, allowing them to ski boldly as they wish. The new Anon and Shantell Martin joint series, as well as Anon’s new M4S snow goggles, Oslo helmets and MFI masks, have been released simultaneously in BURTON’s official offline direct sales and authorized stores, as well as in BURTON’s Tmall and JD.com official flagship stores.

About BURTON:

In 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter founded BURTON Snowboard in his barn in Vermont, USA, and has since devoted his life to the snowboard business. BURTON has played a key role in the development of snowboarding, through a series of efforts such as creating innovative snowboard products, supporting the world‘s top snowboarders and promoting the acceptance of snowboarding in snow resorts. Backyard entertaining has grown into world-class sports. Today, BURTON designs and produces a set of industry-leading veneer products and outdoor products. In 2006, BURTON became the sports equipment supplier of China‘s National Snowboard U-shaped Track Team, and has cooperated so far. As a leader in advocating the concept of sustainable development in the field of outdoor sports and ice and snow sports, BURTON is the world‘s first veneer company certified by B Corporation️. BURTON is headquartered in Burlington, VT, USA and is personally owned by Donna Carpenter. At the same time, it has offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China.