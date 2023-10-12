Burtonian Gothic – La Stampa

‹‹The anxieties of when you were a teenager never leave you››.

Director Tim Burton said this on Tuesday 10 October in a press conference at the National Cinema Museum in Turin presenting the exhibition ‹‹Il mondo di Tim Burton›› (‹‹The World of Tim Burton››), curated by the Director of the Museum himself Domenico De Gaetano in the bold and visionary scenarios of the Mole Antonelliana, very suitable to host it, as recognized by Burton himself, who was fascinated by it.

In fact, almost fifty years later, Burton’s themes, his fascination for the macabre, the gothic and for the so-called freaks, often (but not necessarily) sweet and misunderstood, have not changed and the author does not seem like much different from the teenager who in 1976 submitted to Disney the book he wrote and illustrated, ‹‹The Great Zlig››, starring (obviously) a monster, receiving in response a polite and admiring letter, especially for his young age.

The exhibition is on display at the Mole from 11 October (at 6.30pm Burton held a Masterclass at the nearby Cinema Massimo) to 7 April 2024 and is truly a journey into the author’s universe, with material from the director’s personal archive, shown his all-round creative production, drawings and sketches not only linked to films but often, like the works in the ‹‹Around the world›› section, made on what he finds, such as napkins and newsprint, or books made exclusively for actors and crew of his films.

We have nine thematic sections and over 550 works of art that span his entire career: there are his disturbing polaroids, drawings for unrealized projects, his studio is reconstructed.

The exhibition provides a complete portrait of an artist who since he was a boy, as he said in the press conference, was afraid of going to school, certainly not of monsters.

Burton was born in 1958 in Burbank, the headquarters of Disney, he began working there in the early eighties (not too long after having sent ‹‹The Great Zlig››), with the animated feature film ‹‹Red and Toby – Enemies›› , and his work can be summarized in Disneyland After Dark, the original name of the Danish heavy metal band DA.D (later changed to an acronym under pressure from the major label).

It is in fact aimed at building a version of Halloween in the Disney world, a nocturnal Disneyland, as is evident in the 1994 animated masterpiece ‹‹Nightmare Before Christmas›› (1993, directed by Henry Selick, but created and produced by Burton), with vampires, freaks and various monsters instead of ducks, mice and princesses.

Even Batman (he directed, in 1989 and 1992, the first two blockbusters dedicated to the character created in 1939 by Bob Kane and Bill Finger) was “Burtonised” by him: as he declared in the press conference, he was interested in him because he wears a mask , not as a comic book character, he doesn’t like comics, even if his Joker (historical antagonist of the Bat Man) seen at the exhibition has a notable grotesque charm, somewhere between Bob Kane and Neal Adams, and can be counted among the most effective artists in the world of Batman.

Present at the press conference, invited by Enzo Ghigo, President of the Cinema Museum, and by Director De Gaetano, was the Valencian Daniel Serruto, one of the greatest Burton collectors in the world who managed to get Burton’s autograph. the exhibition catalog (edited by De Gaetano).

‹‹In a Burtonian work there are various components – he explains – Magic, melancholy, fantasy, uniqueness, obviously also gothic and dark atmospheres. All these components make the film “Burtonian”. It has its fetish actors, such as Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, the music is by Danny Elfman, the costumes by Colleen Atwood››.

Burton’s is a particular American Gothic, which feeds on the grotesque, evident already in the animated short ‹‹Vincent›› from 1982 (screened at the exhibition): the protagonist is a seven-year-old boy, obsessed with the stories of Edgar Allan Poe who pretends (but for the most part really believes it) to be one of the generally evil but fascinating characters played by Vincent Price in his films

In the original version the film is narrated by Vincent Price, idol and source of inspiration for Burton, whose last film would have been “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), directed by the dark Californian.

The current Burton is returning to his origins: his Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) from the Netflix series ‹‹Wednesday››, a sort of spin-off of the Addams Family, is very reminiscent of Lydia (Winona Ryder), the goth girl from his first success , ‹‹Beetlejuice (1988). It is no coincidence that on 11 October at the Massimo he presented precisely this film, of which he has just shot the sequel (‹‹ If we can talk about it further after so many years ›› he said in the press conference ››).

In our opinion, Tim Burton has not always been inspired in recent years (perhaps also due to the limitations of political correctness that he stigmatized in the press conference), but there is no doubt that even now he prefers ghosts, freaks and strange creatures (he feels like a of them) compared to so-called “normal” beings: those, yes, truly disturbing.