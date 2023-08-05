Home » Bus of teen campers crashes on highway in Idaho; there are 11 injured
Bus of teen campers crashes on highway in Idaho; there are 11 injured

by admin
Bus of teen campers crashes on highway in Idaho; there are 11 injured

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school bus with teenage campers on board overturned on a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, injuring 11 people, state police said.

Seven of the injured had critical injuries, while those of the other four were not as serious, the state police said in a statement.

Aboard the vehicle were about 30 campers and staff heading back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA camp at Horsethief Reservoir. All of the teen passengers on the bus were between the ages of 13 and 18 and were taken to area hospitals for examination, police said.

The St. Luke Health Center Network was treating several patients at its Boise and Meridian hospitals and was “working to reunite families,” said its spokeswoman, Taylor Reeves Marschner.

The YMCA camp, where children can practice canoeing, archery, zip lining and other outdoor activities, opened in 2010 and is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of the crash site. The popular camp hosts several sessions throughout the summer for children in grades 2-11, and attendees often arrive by bus.

