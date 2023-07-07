Home » Bus stoppage: in which cities of the country there will be normal service and in which not
Entertainment

Bus stoppage: in which cities of the country there will be normal service and in which not

by admin
Bus stoppage: in which cities of the country there will be normal service and in which not

The Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) reported this Thursday, July 6, the regions in which the transport service will be interrupted by the “task retention” measure starting at 00 hours on Friday, July 7. The strike will affect areas of AMBA, La Plata, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Formosa, Misiones and Tucumán, as specified by the union organization.

The situation is not identical in all jurisdictions, for which reason the union indicated in a statement that the force measures already announced will take effect “in companies that do not comply with the payment of the resolved and agreed salary increase for workers represented by the UTA”.

In which cities there will be no buses

In its recent statement, the union pointed out that a situation of non-compliance had been verified “in certain companies of the AMBA, La Plata, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Formosa, Misiones and Tucumán“.

By virtue of the foregoing, it was established that in these areas “tasks will be retained in those companies that fail to pay the salary increase.”

“We retain” -they reported- “tasks starting at 00 tomorrow friday july 7“.

In which cities will there be “normal” transport service?

Instead, transportation will operate normally in the jurisdictions of Bahía Blanca, Catamarca, Chaco, La Rioja, Córdoba, Comodoro Rivadavia, Jujuy, La Pampa, Mar del Plata, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, Rosario, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolás de los Arroyos, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Trelew.

“We regret the damage that has been generated by a small group that responds to the business interests of DOTA, which suddenly stopped at 4:00 p.m., for more resources for their employers. We workers do not stop, we retain our jobs due to our increase from 00:00,” the statement ended.

CA/ED

You may also like

a man tried to open the emergency door...

the rains postponed the emergency due to lack...

San Antonio Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Alleges Encounter...

The Electoral Justice investigates Milei for complaints about...

Schiaretti launched his candidacy and refused to get...

Yailin “The Most Viral” Breaks the Internet by...

They denounced a manager for beating students

L-ghante wants to study Law at the university...

How much did the blue dollar close this...

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Secrets for Achieving Naturally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy