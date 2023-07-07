Bus stoppage: in which cities of the country there will be normal service and in which not

The Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) reported this Thursday, July 6, the regions in which the transport service will be interrupted by the “task retention” measure starting at 00 hours on Friday, July 7. The strike will affect areas of AMBA, La Plata, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Formosa, Misiones and Tucumán, as specified by the union organization.

The situation is not identical in all jurisdictions, for which reason the union indicated in a statement that the force measures already announced will take effect “in companies that do not comply with the payment of the resolved and agreed salary increase for workers represented by the UTA”.

In which cities there will be no buses

In its recent statement, the union pointed out that a situation of non-compliance had been verified “in certain companies of the AMBA, La Plata, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe, Formosa, Misiones and Tucumán“.

By virtue of the foregoing, it was established that in these areas “tasks will be retained in those companies that fail to pay the salary increase.”

“We retain” -they reported- “tasks starting at 00 tomorrow friday july 7“.

In which cities will there be “normal” transport service?

Instead, transportation will operate normally in the jurisdictions of Bahía Blanca, Catamarca, Chaco, La Rioja, Córdoba, Comodoro Rivadavia, Jujuy, La Pampa, Mar del Plata, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, Rosario, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolás de los Arroyos, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Trelew.

“We regret the damage that has been generated by a small group that responds to the business interests of DOTA, which suddenly stopped at 4:00 p.m., for more resources for their employers. We workers do not stop, we retain our jobs due to our increase from 00:00,” the statement ended.

CA/ED