Bushido is determined: Rapper wants to move into the “summer house of the stars”.

Is there a very special candidate waiting for the “Sommerhaus der Stars” fans? Rapper Bushido really wants to move into the RTL shared apartment. It’s just this detail that scares him in the Bocholt hut.

Bushido He probably doesn’t need a second source of income and should be able to support himself and his family financially with his music. What he suddenly says in an interview is all the more surprising: The former gangster rapper wants to move into the “summer house of the stars”.

Rapper Bushido wants to move into “The Summer of the Stars”.

If usually only reality TV stars and retired celebrities find themselves in the RTL shared apartment in Bocholt, real celebrities could soon move in. Because rapper Bushido would obviously like to pack his bags and shake up the format. He now revealed this to the radio station “Kiss FM”. “You see the biggest ‘Summer House of the Stars’ fan sitting here in front of you,” he revealed himself as a trash TV lover and even went further: “I swear on my mother, I really want to get in there!”

Also read: Controversial goat in the “summer house of the stars? That’s how Valentina Doronina ticks in her private life

“I really want to get in there!” Bushido comes out as an RTL “Sommerhaus” fan

He loves the show and has been a fan since the first season. Although the riots among the candidates are what make up the “Summer House of the Stars,” Bushido believes that he would hold back from arguments in the format. “I wouldn’t lose myself because I’m a very reflective person. […] Sit down there, feet up! And then I would always sit next to these people and not say anything. I would just look at them,” said the now 45-year-old. For him, his final opponent would not be his fellow campaigners, but the bathroom: “That would be a bit uncomfortable for me, I can’t share a toilet with strangers.”

In contrast to him, Bushido’s wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi (41) is more of a fan of formats like “Are You The One” and “Temptation Island”. “I don’t watch that. The women in bikinis and the guys in shorts… that’s just not for me,” said the rapper. While Bushido believes that he and his wife would be immediately voted out of the “summer house of the stars” if they took part because of THEIR impulsiveness, she has a completely different opinion: “She thinks we would be thrown out safely because I’m such a ‘human hater.’ ‘ and then she would have to talk to everyone for me,” the musician revealed.

Also read: Mega trouble in the “summer house of the stars”! This is how Luigi “Gigi” Birofio lives privately

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

rad/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

