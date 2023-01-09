Today at the bushiroad press conference, a number of new anime-adapted game promotional videos and other information were released. The following is the specific game content:

《GINKA》

It will be released in the summer of 2023 and land on the PC/Switch platform. Developer Frontwing’s completely new work “GINKA”, this work is jointly created by Konno アスタ (planning/script) and ゆさの (original painting/character design) who were in charge of “ATRI -My Dear Moments-“.

“Girl☆Opera Revue Starlight”

Released in winter 2023, PC/Switch. This is a visual novel game, and the screenwriter Tatsuto Higuchi is in charge of writing the script.

“Grey -CHRONOS REBELLION-“

It will be released on April 28, 2023 and land on the PC platform. Frontwing announced a new work in the gray series, which is an adaptation of the mobile game of the same name. Compared with the original work, it has been enhanced (optimized) to a certain extent, including new additional scripts.

“Rear Sekai”

It will be released in 2023 and land on the NS platform.はしもとよしふみ (“Rune Workshop” series) is the producer, and the theme song is composed by Sakuraba.

“Goblin Slayer: Fragmented Nightmare Feast” / “Reincarnation Quest of Memories” /Macross Shooting Insight

These three games are bushiroad’s new game brand “BUSHIROAD GAMES”. This site has previously reported “Goblin Slayer: Fragmented Nightmare Feast”. The lead of the new work, the release date of the former is undecided, and it will land on the PC/PS4/Switch platform; “Macros” will be released in 2023, and it will land on the PS4/Switch/Steam platform;