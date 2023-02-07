Home Entertainment Butterfly zither dialogue with curved pipe flute Chinese mythology meets western fairy tale A “fire tree and silver flower” kicks off the 2023 Zhejiang Jiaotong University Music Season-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

Butterfly zither dialogue with curved pipe flute Chinese mythology meets western fairy tale A “fire tree and silver flower” kicks off the 2023 Zhejiang Jiaotong University Music Season-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
Butterfly zither dialogue with curved pipe flute Chinese mythology meets western fairy tale A “fire tree and silver flower” kicks off the 2023 Zhejiang Jiaotong University Music Season-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Butterfly zither dialogue with bent pipe flute Chinese mythology meets western fairy tale A “fire tree and silver flower” opens the 2023 music season of Zhejiang Jiaotong University

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-07 21:03

A wonderful “dialogue” between the butterfly zither and the bent pipe flute, Chinese mythology and Western fairy tales were played on the same stage, and the musical “painting” and emotional poems complemented each other… On the evening of February 5, the concert “Fire Tree Silver Flower Lantern Festival Night” was held at the Grand Canal The performance in the theater kicked off the prelude to the 2023 music season of the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra.

As one of the blockbuster performances of the 2023 Provincial Academies’ New Year Music Season, this concert is conducted by Zhang Yi, a famous conductor and artistic director of Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra.

At the concert, each piece of music has its own splendor. The cheerful “Spring Festival Overture” quickly ignited the atmosphere of the scene; the young butterfly zither performer Wang Yi and the orchestra jointly performed “Where is the trouble in the sea”. “The Little Match Girl” was reinterpreted. Accompanied by the ups and downs of the symphony, the senior radio host Zhou Jie narrated the story and let the audience immerse themselves in it; The painted fairyland; the violin and cello double concerto “Longing for the Heart” showed the audience a beautiful artistic conception that people yearn for; “Flowers and Full Moon” drew a festive and warm end to the concert…

The concert that night was simultaneously broadcast live online, attracting 91,000 views.

See also  Box office champion "Avatar" returns to theaters in December | The Way of Water | Actor Worthington | Movies

This concert is the opening chapter of ZJTU 2023 Music Season. It is reported that in the new music season, ZJIE will present a series of wonderful performances for music fans, including seven symphony concerts with different styles brought by conductor Zhang Yi; Bin, Liu Nian, Wang Zhijiong, Jiang Guoji and other outstanding artists; a series of theme concerts such as “Indelible Memory”, “Into Burmese”, and “A Tribute to Tchaikovsky”.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Correspondent Zhang Chong, Reporter Jiang Xiong Editor: Wu Yangjie

You may also like

Luxury, China slows down after five years of...

The long-lost international faces have returned to the...

Forge ahead with a new journey and praise...

Salman Rushdie’s new book is out today

Honor Magic Vs series smart split screen, helping...

Fairs, boom in international buyers for eyewear and...

JIMMY CHOO Sailor Moon joint series released

Sure Bet Software

Mr. Mi 10 years of sharpening his sword...

Xinmin Art Review丨Zhang Bo’an: Tell Chinese stories well...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy