Butterfly zither dialogue with bent pipe flute Chinese mythology meets western fairy tale A “fire tree and silver flower” opens the 2023 music season of Zhejiang Jiaotong University

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-07 21:03

A wonderful “dialogue” between the butterfly zither and the bent pipe flute, Chinese mythology and Western fairy tales were played on the same stage, and the musical “painting” and emotional poems complemented each other… On the evening of February 5, the concert “Fire Tree Silver Flower Lantern Festival Night” was held at the Grand Canal The performance in the theater kicked off the prelude to the 2023 music season of the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra.

As one of the blockbuster performances of the 2023 Provincial Academies’ New Year Music Season, this concert is conducted by Zhang Yi, a famous conductor and artistic director of Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra.

At the concert, each piece of music has its own splendor. The cheerful “Spring Festival Overture” quickly ignited the atmosphere of the scene; the young butterfly zither performer Wang Yi and the orchestra jointly performed “Where is the trouble in the sea”. “The Little Match Girl” was reinterpreted. Accompanied by the ups and downs of the symphony, the senior radio host Zhou Jie narrated the story and let the audience immerse themselves in it; The painted fairyland; the violin and cello double concerto “Longing for the Heart” showed the audience a beautiful artistic conception that people yearn for; “Flowers and Full Moon” drew a festive and warm end to the concert…

The concert that night was simultaneously broadcast live online, attracting 91,000 views.

This concert is the opening chapter of ZJTU 2023 Music Season. It is reported that in the new music season, ZJIE will present a series of wonderful performances for music fans, including seven symphony concerts with different styles brought by conductor Zhang Yi; Bin, Liu Nian, Wang Zhijiong, Jiang Guoji and other outstanding artists; a series of theme concerts such as “Indelible Memory”, “Into Burmese”, and “A Tribute to Tchaikovsky”.