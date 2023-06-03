Buy “pillar tickets” for the concert?The Consumer Protection Committee intervenes- Yuyao News Net

Recently at Liang Jingru’s concert

Shanghai Railway Station

Many viewers bought “pillar tickets”

attract attention

Thousands of concert tickets, only “pillars” were seen at the scene?

According to Shanghai TV station, Ms. Zhang, a Shanghai citizen, said that she bought tickets for Liang Jingru’s concert on May 20, with a face value of 1,299 yuan, located in the stands on the second floor. However, when she arrived at the scene, she found that the pillar directly in front of the seat just blocked the singer.

Ms. Zhang said that there was no seat map when buying the ticket, and it was only when she arrived at the scene that there were four pillars.

Mr. Liu who bought a 999 yuan note

also encountered the same problem

Can only chat and play games at the concert…

Hundreds of people online have had the same experience

consumer complaints

When paying, the ticketing software does not display

Seat map

Multiple responses, the Consumer Protection Committee has stepped in!

In this regard, the ticketing platform Damai.com

Customer service said:

Communicating with the project sponsor on this matter

However, it is currently not possible to unilaterally request a refund for the user

Need to wait for the final plan before making a decision

The reporter found the concert’s organizer in Shanghai, Shanghai Rubik’s Cube Pan-Cultural Performing Arts Co., Ltd. on this matter. The other party said that during the ticket sales stage, they did not know in advance that there would be four pillars in the stage design. On the day of the performance, they only arranged for replacement seats or refunds for some of the audience who proposed to block on the spot.

The person in charge of the company said that a dedicated line will be opened to deal with consumers’ demands in the future.

In this case, the attorney stated:

The performance company did not inform the viewers in advance

Possible viewing impact

have breached the relevant contractual obligations

also violated the consumer’s

The right to know and the right to choose.

At present, Xuhui District Consumer Protection Committee has intervened

and interview the company

Follow-up will supervise the formulation of a disposal plan

Netizen: Not being able to choose a seat is like opening a blind box

What happened to the fans

Many netizens expressed sympathy:

@赵千瑞: The pillar party is really miserable

@机器喵: Such an expensive pillar

@安安: Spending so much money to see the pillars is really boring!

Some people also analyze the reasons:

Not being able to choose a seat at a concert is like opening a blind box

@野牛: Now concert tickets can only choose a good price, roughly know the area, you can’t choose a seat and wait for the blind box to be opened

@艾琳: You should choose seats for everyone when you buy tickets. Spend 1299 to open a blind box?

Others said:

The fans are a bit too glassy

The concert is just to play with the atmosphere

@人在江湖: Glass heart, the concert is to play with an atmosphere.

@b: Can’t refund the full amount, after all, I have listened to it, although I can’t see it

Have you ever had a similar experience?

