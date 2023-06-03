Buy “pillar tickets” for the concert?The Consumer Protection Committee intervenes- Yuyao News Net

Recently at Liang Jingru’s concert
Shanghai Railway Station
Many viewers bought “pillar tickets”
attract attention
Thousands of concert tickets, only “pillars” were seen at the scene?
According to Shanghai TV station, Ms. Zhang, a Shanghai citizen, said that she bought tickets for Liang Jingru’s concert on May 20, with a face value of 1,299 yuan, located in the stands on the second floor. However, when she arrived at the scene, she found that the pillar directly in front of the seat just blocked the singer.
Ms. Zhang said that there was no seat map when buying the ticket, and it was only when she arrived at the scene that there were four pillars.
Mr. Liu who bought a 999 yuan note
also encountered the same problem
Can only chat and play games at the concert…
Hundreds of people online have had the same experience
consumer complaints
When paying, the ticketing software does not display
Seat map
Multiple responses, the Consumer Protection Committee has stepped in!
In this regard, the ticketing platform Damai.com
Customer service said:
Communicating with the project sponsor on this matter
However, it is currently not possible to unilaterally request a refund for the user
Need to wait for the final plan before making a decision
The reporter found the concert’s organizer in Shanghai, Shanghai Rubik’s Cube Pan-Cultural Performing Arts Co., Ltd. on this matter. The other party said that during the ticket sales stage, they did not know in advance that there would be four pillars in the stage design. On the day of the performance, they only arranged for replacement seats or refunds for some of the audience who proposed to block on the spot.
The person in charge of the company said that a dedicated line will be opened to deal with consumers’ demands in the future.
In this case, the attorney stated:
The performance company did not inform the viewers in advance
Possible viewing impact
have breached the relevant contractual obligations
also violated the consumer’s
The right to know and the right to choose.
At present, Xuhui District Consumer Protection Committee has intervened
and interview the company
Follow-up will supervise the formulation of a disposal plan
Netizen: Not being able to choose a seat is like opening a blind box
What happened to the fans
Many netizens expressed sympathy:
@赵千瑞: The pillar party is really miserable
@机器喵: Such an expensive pillar
@安安: Spending so much money to see the pillars is really boring!
Some people also analyze the reasons:
Not being able to choose a seat at a concert is like opening a blind box
@野牛: Now concert tickets can only choose a good price, roughly know the area, you can’t choose a seat and wait for the blind box to be opened
@艾琳: You should choose seats for everyone when you buy tickets. Spend 1299 to open a blind box?
Others said:
The fans are a bit too glassy
The concert is just to play with the atmosphere
@人在江湖: Glass heart, the concert is to play with an atmosphere.
@b: Can’t refund the full amount, after all, I have listened to it, although I can’t see it
Have you ever had a similar experience?
China Youth Daily WeChat comprehensively reads Shangguan News, Kankan News, Shanghai TV Station, etc.
