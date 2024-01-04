BV HOTSPOT. Celine Van Ouytsel chooses Ibiza, Sarah Puttemans for the fireplace: Christmas snaps from BVs

With a disco ball, at the piano, or cheering at the football? There was also Christmas galore on the Instagram pages of famous Flemish people last week.

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM

Christmas at the Leyers household. That’s a little music and a lot of show.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

It’s more than 10 degrees outside, but Sarah Puttemans opts for a nice Christmas. Viktor Verhulst’s girlfriend shows off her Christmas outfits by the fireplace.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Merry Christmas, also from Elodie Ouédraogo, Jeroom and their son Remus.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Zita Wauters’ job as air ambassador for De Warmste Week is over. All her flames are sold out. Well flamed!

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Not everyone chooses a white Christmas. Celine Van Ouytsel, for example, is going for Ibiza vibes this winter.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

With disco ball: Christmas is clearly a celebration in the Dumont family.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Red is not only the color of Christmas for Astrid Coppens and brother Laurens, but also of Antwerp.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

More Christmas wishes, this time from Coely and her ‘loved ones’.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

