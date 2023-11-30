BV Hotspot. Tine Embrechts shares photo from old box of birthday son, Danira Boukhriss announces pregnancy — © Instagram

The past week was dominated by many proud messages from BVs. For example, Tine Embrechts shared a photo from the old box of her one-year-old son, who was turning twenty. Dominique Persoone was very proud of his son Julius, who released his first collection of pralines. And Astrid Coppens’ daughter is completely ready for the arrival of Santa Claus with her cute singing skills. In the meantime, the Romeos enjoyed a nice dinner, Luca Brecel let his money roll and Danira Boukhriss announced her pregnancy.

Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 06:00

Lots of beautiful people at a private musical party, Kat Kerkhofs enjoys a “perfect little holiday” with Dries Mertens

Aster Nzeyimana celebrates 30th birthday with a big party, An Lemmens reaches milestone during studies

Julie Vermeire ventures into dance trend, Boris Van Severen and Frances Lefebure share endearing family photo

Share this: Facebook

X

