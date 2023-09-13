By majority, the exercise of the 2022 investment account was approved

In an extensive presentation on the premises, the exercise of the Investment Account corresponding to the financial period of 2022 was approved this Wednesday in the Legislature of Córdoba by majority, in addition to the annexes and financial statements of agencies and state entities issued by the provincial Government .

From the opposition there were questions about the expenses made last year on advertising and the low investment in education and health, as well as criticism about the poverty indicators and the salaries of teachers and medical personnel.

In total, there were nine speakers in the room, and the approval of the accounts was finally accompanied by 42 votes from legislators from Hacemos por Córdoba, Together for Change, Identidad Peronista (aligned with Alberto Fernández) and by Orlando Arduh (Córdoba Auténtica bloc ).

The rest of the opposition groups (Juntos UCR, Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba, Independiente and the left) voted against (with 11 parliamentarians).

According to the report sent by the Ministry of Finance, during the fiscal year 2022, total income amounted to $1,007,827 million, while accrued expenses totaled $899,776 million. “In sum, fiscal year 2022 shows a surplus financial result of $108,051 million. Current savings were $256,589 million as a result of current income exceeding expenses,” it was stated in the reports submitted by Finance.

The Investment Account corresponding to the 2022 Financial Year was approved. This document is prepared by the General Accounting Office of the Province and is the central accountability instrument of a government for a period of time.#LegislaturaCBA2023 pic.twitter.com/wwQkwHhzUT — Legislature of Córdoba (@LegislaturaCBA) September 13, 2023

For the ruling party, legislators Juan Blangino, Noelia Brizuela, Alejandra Piasco and Leonardo Limia, president of the Hacemos por Córdoba bloc, defended what was entered and executed in 2022, highlighting the complex macroeconomic and inflationary situation of the country, and highlighting the positive result in the accounts, along with the commitment to social issues and production in the province.

“We are living in very complicated times, of national uncertainty, we depend largely on actions by the Nation, that is why from Córdoba we will continue to bet on forming a serious government with social investment, with economic development. Being with those who need it most and with the sources of work, also supporting the private sector,” said Blangino.

Limia, who was in charge of the ruling party to close the debate, also emphasized efficient spending and investment in social matters. “We have an investment with a strong imprint, with the care that each of the people in the province need, today in this situation that the country is going through of high inflation and loss of activity, the importance of social policy is imposed, of inclusion. That is why practically almost 1,600,000 people have some social inclusion program, that is why we have reinforced the programs these months with an investment of 72 million pesos necessary and they are done with efficient and effective management,” said the head of the official party. .

Criticism of advertising expenses

The opposition blocs questioned the under-execution of items, the lack of precision in the accounts of the agencies and entities, as well as the management of the dollarized provincial debt.

“The Córdoba model only meets the standards of the statements of the successful model, but it is far away, they are propaganda resources, situations that we have been drawing attention to regarding mismanagement in the administration. This is a government that fails to comply with education, health and security…,” radical legislator Patricia de Ferrari (Juntos UCR) said on the premises.

Added to these criticisms was the Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba block, which also did not approve the investment account. “We are not going to accompany because we see poverty, destitution, Neonatal children, doctors who ask for their salaries, for teachers, for those who live below the poverty line, for adjustments to retirees and deferrals, for online gaming”, listed the legislator Álvaro Zamora Consigli.

“For the territories devastated by fire, for the crime of Oscar González, for those who do not get an appointment for a medical commission, because they have a dollarized public debt that does not stop growing,” he added. “They are not real executors,” also questioned her bench pair, Amelia Moscoso.

In the same sense, the legislator of the left Noelia Agüero expressed her rejection. “There is budget underexecution in these three decades, the same percentages are getting worse, salaries are falling, six out of 10 children are in poverty… the only objective is the enrichment of those who always pick it up. Between Schiaretti’s adjustment and Massa’s devaluation, there are not many alternatives for the people,” said the opposition legislator.

“The reassignments are arbitrary in 2022 because for advertising there was an increase of practically one hundred percent, but for personnel only 33 percent… and expenses did not grow for the popular sectors, the savings they say dissipate with the debt and entities, there are adjustments, workers are furloughed and then that money goes to the agencies, where they make big deals,” added Luciana Echevarría, from MST-Nueva Izquierda.

Cecilia Irazuzta, from the Independent bloc, was another of the critics of the 2022 execution. “This does not take into account reality, we cannot control it because the agencies or entities are not there, there are billions of pesos that are not shown transparently “The controls are not enough and the commitments were a drawing,” said the opposition legislator who added specific questions to the investment in education in the debate.