Byd enters the top 10 of automotive brands

ROME – A coveted position among the top ten automotive brands, and a brand valuation exceeding ten billion dollars are the latest results obtained by BYD in the report “Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands”. The ascent of the Asian house thus continues at full speed and a few days ago Google x Kantar placed Byd in 22nd place in its annual ranking “BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders”, with the aim of assessing the international progress of Chinese brands in various sectors. Kantar BrandZ is known for its comprehensive and reliable brand rankings, which combine advanced analytics technology with Google’s vast reach and data collection capabilities. Byd’s presence on these lists is testament to the support and recognition of users on a global scale. BYD therefore gained five positions compared to last year, entering the ranking for the sixth time since 2017, the year of establishment of the company engaged in four sectors of activity (automotive, rail transport, new energy and electronics), with a strong presence in six continents. In addition, BYD became the top new energy vehicle (NEV) maker by selling more than 1.86 million units in 2022, for a total that surpasses 4.3 million units since 2017.

The company has launched its Nev models in 53 countries starting with Norway in 2021 and currently its all-electric buses and taxis are on the road in more than 400 cities in more than 70 countries. The Atto 3, the first Byd model developed ad hoc for the global market (also available in Italy with prices starting at 41,990 euros), achieved considerable success in terms of sales and was the best-selling electric vehicle in Thailand for five consecutive months and for seven months in a row in Israel. Byd is committed to expanding into the global market, seeking to improve product localization and promote international collaborations. Last September, the Chinese company signed a contract with Wha Corporation public company limited in Thailand for the purchase of land and the construction of a factory, its first automotive plant abroad entirely financed by BYD. The company also seeks to strengthen ties with key industrial partners and has partnered with Shell to improve the charging experience for users. At the same time, BYD is building a global dealer network to provide quality sales and after-sales services to consumers around the world by promoting sustainable mobility through technological innovation.

