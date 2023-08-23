BYD to Showcase 6 Electric Vehicles and Luxury Sub-Brand Denza at Munich Motor Show

IT House News: BYD to Showcase Electric Vehicles and Luxury Sub-Brand Denza at Munich International Motor Show

August 22, 2023

BYD, the renowned Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially announced its participation in the upcoming Munich International Motor Show IAA 2023. The company plans to display a total of six electric vehicles along with showcasing new technologies. Notably, this will be the first time BYD introduces its luxury sub-brand, Denza, to the European audience, with a special focus on the Denza D9.

According to a press release obtained by IT House, BYD will unveil the Seal U, also known as the BYD Song PLUS Champion Edition in China, in the European market for the first time. The Seal U will be available in two versions: Comfort and Design. The Comfort version will feature a 71.8kW blade battery, providing a WLTP range of 420 kilometers. On the other hand, the Design version will come equipped with an 87kWh battery, offering an extended WLTP range of 500 kilometers.

In addition, the Seal EV is expected to be launched alongside the Seal U this autumn. These two models will further broaden BYD’s product lineup in the EU, joining the ranks of the Dolphin, Tang, and ATTO 3 (Yuan PLUS) currently available in the market. With the introduction of the Seal U and Seal EV, BYD aims to strengthen its position and expand its customer base in Europe.

BYD’s participation in the Munich International Motor Show IAA 2023 signifies the company’s commitment to technological innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. With its growing portfolio of eco-friendly vehicles, BYD aims to contribute to the global transition towards electric mobility and reduce carbon emissions.

It is worth mentioning that this news article was written by an author on the Sohu public platform. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not represent the position of Sohu, except for its official accounts.

About IT House:

IT House is a renowned source of technology news and analysis, providing the latest updates on IT, telecommunications, and electronics. With a dedicated team of reporters and experts, IT House delivers comprehensive coverage of the industry and keeps readers informed about the latest trends and developments.

Disclaimer: This article is written by the author who has entered the Sohu public platform. Except for the official account of Sohu, the opinions only represent the author himself, and do not represent the position of Sohu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

