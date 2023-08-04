Title: C. Tangana: Spanish Urban Music Artist Strives for Cultural Transcendence in His Music

Subtitle: C. Tangana, the Latin Grammy winner, aims to create music that becomes a part of popular culture, breaking away from mainstream trends and incorporating Spanish folklore.

C. Tangana, born as Antón Álvarez Alfaro, has a compelling desire for his compositions to be remembered and sung by the public, even if they don’t know who the author is. He believes that music should “belong to everyone” and have a lasting impact beyond fleeting trends.

Starting his musical journey in 2006 as part of the rap band Agorazein, C. Tangana has since undergone a remarkable transformation. His two studio albums, “Ídolo” (2017) and “El Madrileño” (2021), encompass a blend of rap, reggaeton, and pop, infused with folk sounds from Spain and other cultures. This unique fusion has garnered him immense recognition both domestically and internationally.

The artist is also renowned for his collaborations, notably his partnership with singer Rosalía on the song “Antes de morirme” (2016). He has also collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Jorge Drexler, Omara Portundo, and Jose Feliciano, showcasing his versatility.

Recently, C. Tangana released the anthem for Spanish soccer team Celta, aptly titled “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos” (100 Year Old Olive Tree). In the accompanying music video, C. Tangana opted for a minimal presence, featuring local groups such as the Casablanca Choir and the female vocal group of tambourines Lagharteiras. His aim was to create a work that would transcend his own persona and become part of popular culture.

When composing the anthem, C. Tangana took into consideration the complexities of adhering to the expectations of the team, fans, and the local community. The process required careful diplomacy, considering the diverse interests and traditions associated with the club.

C. Tangana’s commitment to incorporating Spanish folklore into his music stems from his belief that the genre has the potential to produce cultural change and impact the world. He seeks to break free from the confines of urban music stereotypes, transcending mainstream trends and creating music with lasting depth.

For C. Tangana, cultural significance lies in the music’s ability to become part of popular culture, even if the author remains unknown. Drawing inspiration from Spanish flamenco and Galician folklore, where many songs are sung without knowledge of the original composers, he strives to create music that resonates across boundaries.

In a world where songs are often forgotten within months, C. Tangana emphasizes the importance of music with deeper meaning and impact. He believes that music with less mainstream appeal but greater depth has the potential to endure and shape the cultural landscape for years to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

