Founded in 2014, C2H4® has been committed to using product design to infect groups who are concerned about social status and future possibilities, and create a unique visual and language system. This season, C2H4® is inspired by what ski club members wore in the 1970s, extending more interpretations, adding ski outdoor functionality while maintaining a sophisticated club dress feel, extending to menswear, womenswear, accessories and lifestyle on the product.

C2H4® continues to explore contemporary fabrics and craftsmanship. In addition to retaining pleating, segmentation and garment dyeing processes, it also uses fabric stitching on the basis of traditional chemical clothing to break through the sporty sense of inherent functional clothing, using knitting, suits The combination of fabrics and traditional functional fabrics makes outdoor clothing formal. In terms of design, the retro pattern is a brand-new attempt of the Case#R006 series. It displays the club badge in the form of multiple craftsmanship. It highlights the different textures brought by the fabric to the clothing, and also adds a description of the retro language. In terms of color, faded orange red and green are embellished on the basis of the brand’s iconic color retention, which enriches the winter atmosphere.

The C2H4® Case#R006 “Winter Voyage” series has been released one after another. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to the C2H4® official platform.