Home » CABA will grant a new salary increase to teachers of 4%
Entertainment

CABA will grant a new salary increase to teachers of 4%

by admin
CABA will grant a new salary increase to teachers of 4%

He Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires met this Wednesday afternoon with representatives of the Buenos Aires unions and agreed on a new salary increase for teachers. That way, 4% will be added to the increase of the 60% agreed last February, so the salary of the highest category will exceed 300 thousand pesos.

The meeting, the fifth since the beginning of the Salary Board, was attended by the Undersecretary of the Teaching Career, Oscar Ghillione, officials from the educational portfolio and representatives of the Buenos Aires unions.

Ademys teachers in CABA stop demanding better salary and educational conditions

At the meeting it was also agreed readjust salary update percentages throughout the year, as well as a new salary review in early July. In this line, the current salary update percentages correspond to 14% in February, 11% in April, 9% in June, 10% in August, 10% in October and 10% in December.

How much will Buenos Aires teachers earn according to each category

With the new increase, a grade teacher without seniority who works full-time will earn $294,988 in April. For their part, those who have the maximum seniority they will have a salary of $342,552.

Regarding the value of the Lecture hour for Secondary Level, the amount will be $7,922 for teachers without seniority. For those with the maximum seniority, this figure will be $9,572.

The last meeting with the unions had been in February of this year, where a 60% salary increase was agreed in staggered sections until December. At that time, the net salary of a grade teacher without seniority amounted to $263,592 for a full time, while for teachers with the highest seniority that amount corresponded to $306,966.85.

See also  Car: more than two months to choose it, three and a half years to pay for it

MB CP

You may also like

You may also like

lost control of the car and almost ended...

“Spider-Man: Across the Universe” released a new poster...

Brazil: Federal judge orders temporary suspension of Telegram

The new “Alien” movie will be an original...

“Wool Wars” released a special edition of the...

Fran Mariano broke live when remembering Aníbal Lotocki’s...

“Peter Pan and Wendy” released a new poster...

Springer injures hand, Blue Jays sweep White Sox

“White House Plumber” released an official trailer to...

Disney Sues Florida Governor Over ‘Retaliatory Campaign’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy