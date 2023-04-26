CABA will grant a new salary increase to teachers of 4%

He Ministry of Education of the City of Buenos Aires met this Wednesday afternoon with representatives of the Buenos Aires unions and agreed on a new salary increase for teachers. That way, 4% will be added to the increase of the 60% agreed last February, so the salary of the highest category will exceed 300 thousand pesos.

The meeting, the fifth since the beginning of the Salary Board, was attended by the Undersecretary of the Teaching Career, Oscar Ghillione, officials from the educational portfolio and representatives of the Buenos Aires unions.

Ademys teachers in CABA stop demanding better salary and educational conditions

At the meeting it was also agreed readjust salary update percentages throughout the year, as well as a new salary review in early July. In this line, the current salary update percentages correspond to 14% in February, 11% in April, 9% in June, 10% in August, 10% in October and 10% in December.

How much will Buenos Aires teachers earn according to each category

With the new increase, a grade teacher without seniority who works full-time will earn $294,988 in April. For their part, those who have the maximum seniority they will have a salary of $342,552.

Regarding the value of the Lecture hour for Secondary Level, the amount will be $7,922 for teachers without seniority. For those with the maximum seniority, this figure will be $9,572.

The last meeting with the unions had been in February of this year, where a 60% salary increase was agreed in staggered sections until December. At that time, the net salary of a grade teacher without seniority amounted to $263,592 for a full time, while for teachers with the highest seniority that amount corresponded to $306,966.85.

MB CP