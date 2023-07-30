Cabo Verde Airlines receives its first Boeing 737-Max 8 that will serve routes in Brazil

Cabo Verde Airlines (TACV) took delivery of its first Boeing 737-max 8 jet. As part of its new “takeoff” rebranding, the airline’s Boeing 737-8 will reconnect the Cape Verdean diaspora and boost tourism to the island nation of Africa, Europe, North America and South America, including points in Brazil where it previously served.

Cabo Verde Airlines connects four continents with direct flights from its hubs in Praia and Sal. The 737-8 is part of the airline’s new “takeoff” relaunch strategy. It aims to renew its fleet and expand its network to routes previously operated after the pandemic.

The 737 MAX family of airplanes offers greater efficiency, better environmental performance and greater passenger comfort for the single-aisle market. Equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel consumption and emissions by 20% compared to the aircraft it replaces.

