CABRAKAÄN – Mexican-Canadian folk metal band announce album

Folk Metal Driven by Aztec Gods – CABRAKAÄN announce new album “Aztlán” out November 17th. First video single “Mictlán” released.

CABRAKAÄN is a Mexican-Canadian folk metal band that relocated to Canada shortly before the global pandemic as a result of a moving performance in Calgary and the friendships it made. Founded in Mexico in 2010 by composer, drummer/percussionist, black/death metal shouter and producer Marko Cipäktli and classically trained soprano singer Pat Cuikani, the band quickly began to stir up the scene with sensational live shows.

Inspired by a shared love of the diversity of Mexico’s indigenous languages ​​and cultures, the seemingly disparate duo combine a passion for raw metal with folk and opera.

Torn by his own family roots, which on the one hand reach into the Mesoamerican culture of the Mexica/Otomi and on the other hand into the Spanish culture of the repressive conquerors, Cabrakaän is driven, explorers and cultural ambassadors. The attraction of the disreputable – the denied world of the Aztecs (Mexicas), Toltecs, Otomi and Mayas – becomes a place of longing for metalheads, because even today the commitment to the pre-Hispanic roots is taboo in large parts of Mexican society.

With CABRAKAÄN’s new album “Aztlán”, which will be released on November 17th, these taboos will be broken again: While earlier works dealt directly with the old Mexican cultures, the band is now building a bridge to the Spanish conquest – an era of colonization and slavery that the country’s musical fabric with threads from African and Spanish folklore. On “Aztlán” the band packs all of this into raw folk metal, using a variety of historical instruments in addition to classic metal instrumentation, including percussions, flutes and ancient sound artifacts. The latter were rediscovered, recreated and personally performed on the album by explorer Agustin Garcia Reyes (an expert on Mesoamerican history). A string ensemble consisting of cello, violin and viola acoustically provides the soundtrack-like connection, while Pat – in addition to the transformative ability of her singing performance – repeatedly lets historical instruments sound.

We’ve all gotten used to thinking about the Middle Ages in Folk Metal or hearing exciting stories from the time of the Vikings. With the Cabrakaän, now made up of Mexican, Colombian and Australian musicians, who operate out of Mexico and Canada, Mexican ancestors and their deities get a voice – loud, colourful, longing, passionate and always moving.

With the underworld epic “Mictlán”, sung partly in Spanish and partly in the Aztec language Náhuatl (one of the 62 national languages ​​of Mexico), there is now the first foretaste of the upcoming album “Aztlán”:

Tracklist

1 Tonantzin

2 Fuego

3 Tlaloc

4 Lights and Shadows

5 Malintzin

6 Mictlan

7 Yolot

8 Xochitl

9 The Cicada

10 Mictlán (English Version)

11 Fuego (English Version)

12 Lights and Shadows (English Version)

CABRAKAÄN on “Aztlán” are:

Pat Cuikani – Gesang

Marko Cipäktli – drums, vocals

Alex Navarro – Lead-Gitarre

David Saldarriaga Tobón – Rhythmus guitar/Bass

Chellan Hoffman – Live Organs

Reed Alton – Gast-Gesang („The Cicada“)

