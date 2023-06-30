Cachanosky: “The debt that this government took on is greater than that of Mauricio Macri”

The economy is red hot. It is that private estimates project inflation above 120% by the end of the year and economic activity begins a slowdown process due to the lack of inputs for the industry.

In this context, we communicated with the economist Roberto Cachanoskywho spoke about the current economic situation in the country.

Economic news of the country

“Whatever stocks and bonds can rise, particularly the latter, They draw attention because the debt that this government generated is greater than the one that Macri took ”said Cachanosky, who later completed: “Somehow it’s going to have to be refinanced.”

“In terms of economic policy, this country is a mess. We are going to end up with inflation around 140% and the level of economic activity that is dying due to lack of inputs and a Central Bank without reserves”, explained the economist.

Payment to the IMF and the details of the swap with China

Likewise, the interviewee continued about the payment of the agreement with the IMF: “There is no clear information, they are supposed to sell yuan to get the dollars to pay the Fund”.

“The truth is that we are taking debt with the Chinese government at a higher rate than the IMF to pay,” explained the economist. “We still do not know the terms of the swap with China“he added.

Finally, Cachanosky said that “it would be rare for the IMF to advance funds.” “They can look to the side but I don’t think they will advance money for the government to use as it wants,” concluded.