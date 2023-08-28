Cactus Plant Flea Market Collaborates with Erewhon for New Capsule Collection

Cactus Plant Flea Market Collaborates with Erewhon for Exclusive Capsule Collection

California-based streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market, has joined forces with organic food supermarket, Erewhon, for an exciting new capsule collection. Led by designer Cynthia Lu, Cactus Plant Flea Market is known for its unique and eye-catching collaborations, particularly with sportswear giant Nike. On the other hand, Erewhon has gained popularity among celebrities such as the Kardashian family and Hailey Baldwin, who frequently shop at the supermarket.

The joint collection features a range of items including hoodies, crewneck sweaters, long sleeve tops, tees, sweatpants, shorts, hats, and totes. Standout pieces from the collection include the gray hoodie with the “Erewhon Fan Club” printed on it and the crewneck sweater adorned with matcha, lemon, and coconut smiley faces. Additionally, banana smiley shorts and sweatpants featuring branded words are also noteworthy styles.

In a commendable move, the collaboration also introduced joint smoothies as part of the release. A percentage of the proceeds from the sales of these drinks will go towards supporting disaster relief efforts in Hawaiian Maui.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Erewhon capsule collection is currently available for purchase on the brand’s official website. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are encouraged to check out the collection and make their purchases while supplies last.

